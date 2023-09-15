The economic divide between rural communities and national economic trends continues to deepen. This growing gap, coupled with a concerning decline in new business ventures in rural America, poses a significant risk for continued exacerbation of disparities in income, population, education, innovation, politics, employment and other opportunity.
Track leaders Chris Harris, senior director of growth and strategy for the Kansas Leadership Center, and Sara Powell, program director for the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, have planned three Entrepreneurship sessions at Radically Rural which explore alternative ways for individuals and businesses to gain access to capital and support in rural areas.
“Our lending systems have historically left people behind,” says Powell. “To truly transform broken systems, we must forge new paths and make a tangible difference. This involves challenging existing norms and implementing alternative systems that prioritize empathy, inclusivity and support. By fostering an environment where individuals are seen as more than just their financial standing, we can create a positive impact and drive meaningful change in communities that need it the most.”
The event kicks off each day at 9 a.m. with keynote speakers followed by Wednesday track sessions at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and a Thursday track session at 11 a.m.
Entrepreneurship holds significant importance in rural communities as it fosters vibrant and resilient living environments while providing meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities. However, aspiring entrepreneurs often encounter significant structural and systemic barriers when seeking the funding necessary to establish and expand their businesses. These challenges pose a grave threat, jeopardizing the survival of these enterprises at their inception.
This session will showcase innovative models that have effectively tackled these obstacles. Participants will delve into the following questions: How did these models succeed in addressing the funding challenges? Whom do they cater to? And how do they bridge the gaps in financial support?
Session speakers led by moderator Lakota Vogel, executive director of Four Bands Community Fund, include Laurel Adams, president of the Regional Economic Development Center; Tosh Comer, coaching and connections manager of Thread Capital; and Swarvoski Little, loan officer at Change Labs. Together, they will share successful strategies that have proven effective in overcoming funding barriers for entrepreneurs. Explore the stories of these innovators, their target beneficiaries, and how their initiatives fill crucial gaps in the entrepreneurial funding landscape.
Entrepreneurs are a vital component of thriving rural communities. They contribute by solving problems, fostering vibrant and diverse economies. Access to capital is often crucial for entrepreneurs to start or expand their ventures. Unfortunately, many face unequal access to funding opportunities.
Moderated by Alison Chisolm, owner of Consultant Squared, this session will showcase the journeys of four entrepreneurs who have successfully started and grown rural ventures. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear one-to-one conversations between each entrepreneur and the support program that aided them in their progress. Session speakers include Laurel Adams, president of the Regional Economic Development Center; Tosh Comer, coaching and connections manager at Thread Capital; and Swarvoski Little, loan officer at Change Labs.
Join the Kansas Leadership Center’s Chris Harris, senior director of growth and strategy, and Lucy Petroucheva, civic engagement manager, for an interactive, workshop-style deep dive into innovative capital access models for rural entrepreneurs.
Building upon the knowledge gained from the previous two entrepreneurship sessions, this session will allow participants to apply their learning to the specific challenges faced by entrepreneurs in their own communities.
The session will collectively explore and diagnose the obstacles hindering entrepreneurs and identify valuable assets and strategies that can propel us forward. This session aims to provide participants with practical insights and a working understanding of how to initiate or continue this important work in their own localities.
For more information on Radically Rural’s schedule of events or to sign up, visit radicallyrural.org. T
