"We must prioritize human well-being and a sense of belonging in rural development,” says Chris Estes, co-executive director of the Community Strategies Group (CSG) at the Aspen Institute.
Estes’ dedication to his work is deeply rooted in the rural landscapes that nurtured him. Growing up seeing his father’s involvement in rural boarding schools across Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina and Connecticut exposed Estes to a rich tapestry of rural narratives and diverse perspectives on the authentic rural experience.
This upbringing played a pivotal role in shaping Estes’ passion and understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities found within rural communities. Estes and his team at the Aspen Institute have made it a primary focus to advance equitable rural development, especially in historically underinvested rural communities. They achieve this by amplifying the voices of practitioners, fostering peer learning, and driving systemic change in philanthropic and public funding initiatives targeting rural areas.
Before joining the Aspen Institute, Estes held the position of senior consultant at the Housing Assistance Council, where he provided valuable support to 40 rural organizations throughout the country in their community development endeavors. Prior to that, he served as interim executive director of the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End Homelessness and held the role of vice president of business strategy and advocacy at Rebuilding Together.
At Rebuilding Together, Estes played a crucial role in supporting local nonprofits that offered home repair services to homeowners with low incomes. Notably, he also served as president and CEO of the National Housing Conference and led the North Carolina Housing Coalition.
Estes has seen firsthand that, in rural areas, economic development is often rooted in an attraction-extraction framework: When it comes to job creation and attracting people to a region, an emphasis is often placed on identifying resources that can be extracted via cheap labor, inexpensive land and minimal regulations or worker protections.
“This manifests as boom-then-bust cycles for rural areas,” says Estes. Meanwhile, the people and the land suffer.
Estes and the Community Strategies Group at Aspen Institute envision a different approach to rural development that centers around prosperity rather than merely economic gains. This perspective takes into account not only job opportunities but also factors like health, well-being, and the ability for individuals to thrive and feel a sense of belonging within their communities.
“We’ve seen successful innovation in rural development, and certain key elements have been demonstrated as building blocks to success that hold true at both the local and systems levels,” Estes says, asserting that by taking into account the unique needs and aspirations of rural communities, it becomes possible to establish a framework that fosters genuine prosperity and creates a thriving environment for all. His team calls this the “Thrive Rural Framework.”
As one of the keynote speakers at Radically Rural 2023, Estes says he is thrilled to have the opportunity to discuss the Thrive Rural Framework. During his session, he will delve into various topics, which will include capacity-building, regionalism and how to measure success in rural development.
“Rural capacity-building is a key aspect of this framework, and it has bipartisan support in Congress at present,” says Estes. He adds that this opens an opportunity to elevate the discussion surrounding major rural issues.
“The Biden administration’s commitment to allocating federal resources to rural communities highlights the need for capacity-building strategies to ensure these funds are effectively utilized and contribute to systemic change,” says Estes.
Estes shares that regionalism plays a significant role in rural development as well, although it varies across different parts of the country. While in New England it may involve smaller-scale collaboration, in regions west of the Mississippi, it encompasses larger areas spanning hundreds of miles between towns. Embracing regional collaboration allows for resource pooling and sustainability without gentrifying, exacerbating or exploiting land and housing.
Estes will also explore the topic of measurement and how to assess success in rural development. “It is crucial to consider alternative approaches for measuring inclusion and planning outcomes, recognizing that success extends beyond just scale,” he says.
In his keynote, Estes plans to delve into the reasons why investments in rural areas are not only important but also necessary at this time. He will also discuss the importance of incorporating a wide variety of voices when it comes to applying this framework to change-making in rural areas.
“If equity is to be at the center of our work, it is imperative that we include all rural perspectives in our considerations,” he concludes.
Regarding Estes’ upcoming projects, there are several initiatives to highlight. His team has recently released an outdoor recreation call to action, which aims to inspire and mobilize rural communities and Native nations to foster outdoor recreational activities as an economic strategy while preserving the environment and promoting social equity.
In the pipeline, his group has a series of case studies on rural and environmental justice. These studies will delve into the challenges faced by communities affected by external realities, along with the need for carbon capture, and seek ways to promote recovery and protection for rural areas.
The topic of food systems is also a significant focus. “While the rural development network primarily concentrates on job creation and small business development, we question why health and food systems remain siloed,” says Estes. “At Aspen Institute, we have a diverse array of policy programs, and it is essential to recognize that rural issues intersect with multiple domains.”
This intersection poses both opportunities and challenges that Estes and his team are actively addressing.
To explore how a new rural framework can create a shared understanding and direction for equitable and sustainable rural prosperity, join Estes at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 at the Colonial Theatre Mainstage in downtown Keene. For more information on Radically Rural’s schedule of events or to sign up, visit radicallyrural.org. T
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.