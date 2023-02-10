For business owners, the last few years amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been rife with closures, supply-chain delays and, for some retailers, financial concerns.
But for many in the greater Keene area, the past year seemed to mark a positive shift.
“People are buying locally; it’s been very good,” said Bill Littles, who owns Steele’s Stationers, a stationery and gift store in Peterborough, adding that the reality of local shopping far outweighed the expectations he had at the beginning of the year. “The talk of trends was that this year wasn’t going to be huge. People were going to be stoic, not spend big. We haven’t seen that.”
Carla Mansfield, who owns the Chesterfield store Howard’s Leather, a family-run business that has sold leather goods, jewelry and gifts since the mid 1900s, echoed Little’s words. She said that 2022 — and the last few months especially — saw a growth in customers.
“People are wanting to make conscious purchases that are meaningful and that they are OK to shop local because they want to give money back to the community,” said Mansfield.
Along with a general surge in shoppers, Mansfield also noticed a trend in the type of items people bought, especially for family and friends, saying the purchases tended to be purposeful and sentimental — like coats, leather gloves and vests — which will last a while, rather than small-ticket items.
“They know they’re not just going to buy a candle, or something frivolous … they want something they can hold onto for years to come.”
That’s something Cherie Ladeau, manager at Winchendon Furniture Company on Main Street in Keene, said she noticed as well in 2022, especially as holiday shopping ramped up.
Ladeau used the same word, “meaningful,” to describe the purchases she’s been seeing, adding that people are bypassing smaller items like lamps in favor of larger ones, like the dining room table they’ve been eyeing for years.
“The biggest purchases are the things that people have put off. Now they’re in the market to make a decision that they’ve thought about for a long time,” she said.
This trend of more shoppers and more big-ticket buys is not relegated to small and medium-sized retailers. It’s something larger sellers have seen as well, like Bob Swartz, CEO and vice president of Fenton Family Dealerships on Route 12 in Swanzey. Swartz said he’s been in the business of car sales for years, but this year especially he’s seen an increase in customers, bringing sales back to pre-pandemic levels.
Like Ladeau, Swartz said he’s noticed the types of cars people were buying this year, especially early in the summer, were ones they had their eyes on for a long time, including sports and high-end vehicles.
“People were really going for whatever they wanted in early summer,” Swartz said.
However, he stressed that those weren’t necessarily impulse buys. Instead, Swartz said he noticed that people were simultaneously eager to buy the high-end car they wanted and were willing to wait for the right one.
“Normally with consumers I’ve seen over the years, it’s immediate. They want it right now. But that has changed. People understand that it’s harder to get the things you want, and they’re willing to wait for it.”
Swartz attributes these trends to a kind of reaction to the lockdowns and spending freeze that accompanied the previous two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he said, shoppers want to spend their money on items they hadn’t let themselves purchase earlier.
“People went through quite a bit with the masks and lockdown. Then they wanted to enjoy themselves, get a fun automobile,” he said.
Littles agreed with him, adding that people wanted to make enjoyable purchases in 2022 after denying themselves trips and fun purchases for so long.
“It’s like we’ve seen in travel and everything else. People are done, and they want to celebrate,” he said.
Despite the positive turnout in 2022, retailers are still wary about what 2023 might bring.
“I am concerned as we go into next year,” Swartz said, adding that because 2022 was a year in which consumers finally bought the big items they wanted for so long, next year shoppers might rein in their spending. “People that are purchasing in 2023 will be more realistic about their purchases.”
Mansfield said she doesn’t know what next year might bring but she’s hopeful it will come with the “same type of influx” of customers.
The biggest problem she foresees is supply-chain issues — a lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in which large retail suppliers downsized and then had to meet increased demand quickly as businesses across the country reopened. Supply-chain issues have affected big and small retailers nationwide, with many facing massive delays in the time it takes new inventory to arrive.
“We’re hoping that as the country opens back up, more products will become more available,” Mansfield said, adding that Howard’s is facing delays from some manufacturers, especially some boot manufacturers, because they’re working at “half capacity.”
Ladeau said the supply-chain issues have affected furniture stores as well, with one manufacturer recently going out of business. But for now, she said all they can do is wait to see how that may affect business in the future.
“We’re keeping our ear to the ground and being cautious and grateful for the sales we do have,” she said.
Ultimately, Swartz said, 2023 will probably be like all of the years following the pandemic: unpredictable. Three years ago, he said, he could have forecast how each next year would go. Now retailers always need to be ready to adapt. “It’s not going to be the same as it always was,” he said. “That’s pretty much become my mantra."
