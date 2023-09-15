Rural newspapers provide the social glue that imbues small towns with a sense of cohesion, vibrancy and inclusion in an increasingly frenetic and hard-to-navigate world. As economies shift, it is imperative that hubs for real and honest news are uplifted as assets to any rural area.
The Community Journalism track for 2023’s Radically Rural summit assembles professional journalists to help small news organizations increase their viability. Track leaders Terrence Williams, senior advisor for audience and community engagement for The Keene Sentinel, and Jack Rooney, The Sentinel’s managing editor for audience development, have pulled together a program that is scalable for rural newsrooms, providing tips that build more responsiveness and relevancy.
The theme for this year – “How’d They Do That?” – focuses on stories of success from across the country and provides answers to questions many rural newsrooms are puzzling over as they seek to adapt to changing and trying times.
Williams notes that this year’s theme is one of hope. “We can figure this out, there are solutions, and it is important that we find those because there are amazing examples of work to be done if we are successful,” he says.
Williams and Rooney have planned three sessions at Radically Rural on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 28. The journalism event kicks off at 9 a.m. Sept. 27 with a keynote speaker followed by track sessions at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. and a Thursday track session at 11 a.m.
It is well known that local journalism is under siege in rural America; less known are the stories of success beginning to shine in small pockets around the country. This discussion invites three panelists from Hillsboro, Kan., Taos, N.M. and Kalispell, Mont., to provide insights on how their news organizations have evolved their operations to secure a bright future.
Moderator Terry Williams, senior advisor for audience and community engagement, The Keene Sentinel will be joined by panelists Joey Young, majority owner, Kansas Publishing Ventures, publisher of Harvey County Now, The Clarion and The Hillsboro Free Press; Chris Baker, publisher of Taos News, Taos, N.M.; and Tristan Scott, managing editor of The Flathead Beacon, Kalispell, Mont.
Jeremiah Ariaz, professor of art at Louisiana State University, took a sabbatical in 2022 and visited 115 newspapers in his home state of Kansas, setting out to document photographically the challenges facing both democracy and newspapers. In a moving, nostalgic presentation, Ariaz documents the fears and hopes for democracy in communities left without a newspaper or in those clinging to what they have.
Ariaz says, “My photographs celebrate the civic function, labor and technology at the heart of local newspapers’ production, while also documenting an industry in free-fall. Faced with the gutting of local journalism facilitated by digital news, social media and diminishing profit margins, these newspapers often struggle as they continue to serve their communities.”
His vivid and stark images offer a grim retelling of several newspapers that have closed but suggest hope for those who persevere. Please register for this session as seats are limited; lunch will be provided.
This panel discussion reveals best practices and tactics that successful nonprofit and for-profit rural news organizations are using to fund their operations in a changing economy under shifting readership. Panelist Arik Ligeti of The Narwhal (British Columbia) provides insight from an online-only news source with a strong focus on environmental news, and panelist Christiann Mader of The Current (Louisiana) offers ideas on scalable ideas around fundraising as an organization that recently increased its newsroom staff with great success.
Moderator Shay Totten, newsroom success manager at the American Press Institute will be joined by panelists Arik Ligeti, director of audience, The Narwhal, a non-profit online publication, Victoria, B.C., Canada, and Christiann Mader, founder/editor, The Current, Lafayette, La.
This session offers a deep dive into how three writers attained great feats of journalism in small news operations across the country. Mississippi Today Editor-in-Chief and Pulitzer Prize winner Adam Ganucheau will speak on his work to bring attention to the plight of largely ignored and at-risk migrants striving to survive in our country. Journalist and filmmaker Victoria Bouloubasis of Durham, N.C., will share how she has been raising awareness on the dangerous inaccessibility of storm warnings for Spanish-speaking populations. Investigative reporter Samantha Hogan of the Maine Monitor in Augusta, Maine, will discuss her reporting on the lack of defense attorneys in her area and how this is impacting the judicial system in an unfair way. These stories from the frontlines of rural reporting are sure to inspire deep reflection and the generation of rich ideas to take home.
Moderator Jack Rooney, managing editor of audience development for The Keene Sentinel, will be joined by panelists Victoria Bouloubasis, journalist and filmmaker, Durham, N.C.; Adam Ganucheau, editor-in-chief, Mississippi Today; Samantha Hogan, investigative reporter, The Maine Monitor, Augusta, Maine. T
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.