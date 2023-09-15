Rural newspapers provide the social glue that imbues small towns with a sense of cohesion, vibrancy and inclusion in an increasingly frenetic and hard-to-navigate world. As economies shift, it is imperative that hubs for real and honest news are uplifted as assets to any rural area.

The Community Journalism track for 2023’s Radically Rural summit assembles professional journalists to help small news organizations increase their viability. Track leaders Terrence Williams, senior advisor for audience and community engagement for The Keene Sentinel, and Jack Rooney, The Sentinel’s managing editor for audience development, have pulled together a program that is scalable for rural newsrooms, providing tips that build more responsiveness and relevancy.

