As the area’s truly local bank since 1875, Savings Bank of Walpole knows the vital role local businesses play in helping to build a vibrant community. With over 100 years of combined lending experience, our commercial lending team is committed to helping local businesses of all sizes succeed. And all loan decisions are made right here – not by some out-of-state bank. We call it the SBW Local AdvantageSM – business banking products and services designed with the best interest of our customers in mind.
Steve Bianco, SVP & Sr. Commercial Lender for SBW, leads the Bank’s team of seasoned local lenders who know the area and provide a personalized approach. “It all starts with a relationship, and we like to think of ourselves as your partner in business,” says Bianco. “At SBW, we take the time to get to know you and the unique needs of your business so we can then recommend financial products and solutions that make sense for your specific situation. We want to help local businesses succeed and help them navigate business challenges they may be facing.”
SBW’s Commercial Lending team works with a wide range of businesses throughout the Monadnock Region and parts of Vermont, and Commercial Real Estate Financing is one of our specialties. Here are just some of the lending products we offer that are designed to help your business grow:
Medium and long-term financing options
Expand your business, make major repairs, modernize equipment, or expand your fleet.
Acquisition Financing
Purchase a company or new product line.
Medical Professionals
A unique lending program that can provide financing for up to 100% practice acquisition.
Nonprofit Lending
As the savings bank of our community, we pride ourselves in our deep relationships with many non-profit organizations -- organizations that are invaluable to our community. Our experience allows us to offer lending solutions that can meet the needs of your nonprofit organization so you can spend time focusing on your mission.
SBA Lending
Government-backed Small Business Administration (SBA) loans can be used for a variety of purposes – helping you start or expand a business, meeting short-term cash needs or for longer-term purchases of vehicles and equipment.
Ready to get down to business with the savings bank of our community? Let’s talk! Give any of our commercial lenders a call or send us an email.
Steve Bianco, SVP/Senior Commercial Lender, (603) 355-1676, sbianco@walpolebank.com
Ben Wheeler, SVP/Commercial Loan Officer, (603) 355-1619, bwheeler@walpolebank.com
Chris Kebalka VP/Commercial Loan Officer, (603) 355-1646, ckebalka@walpolebank.com
Andrew Richardson VP/Commercial Loan Officer, (603) 355-1614, arichardson@walpolebank.com
Loan approval is subject to underwriting and program guidelines. Other restrictions may apply.
Member FDIC/Equal Housing Lender
Pictured above from right to left: Chris Kebalka, Ben Wheeler, Andrew Richardson and Steve Bianco.