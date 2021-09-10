For some who have had the chance to study the impact of the pandemic, the time invested may prove pivotal to great change and ideas.
Such has been the case for Sarah Rocker, a leading expert in food supplies and cooperative food networks.
“So, what are we making of this opportunistic time in history?” asks Rocker, a research associate with the Northeast Regional Center for Rural Development (NERCRD), based at Penn State University.
Plenty, she suggests, including how to leverage networks and collaboration to thrive.
“If we have these shocks again, we can make sure we have these strong and robust structures and support systems already in place simply by reaching across sectors and groups to gather knowledge,” she says.
Rocker’s work is at the intersection of food systems and agricultural development and change. With a Ph.D. in rural sociology from Penn State University, a commitment to supporting resilient futures for rural areas has driven Rocker to research concepts for a post-pandemic rebuilding of these regions.
She and colleagues started their work just two months after the onset of nationwide quarantines. NERCRD entered a partnership with the University of Kentucky and Colorado State University on a one-year collaboration with the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service.
The team wanted to understand the social impacts of COVID-19-related changes on local and regional food systems and the difficulty — and opportunities — connecting farmers to those systems. Their work, drawn from various participants in that world, yielded information condensed into what Rocker calls “snapshots,” or easily digestible ideas and best practices for adapting to a disrupted marketplace.
“By giving (agricultural) industry leaders the floor to network, learn and share information with one another,” says Rocker, “they were able to integrate their learnings and forge ahead with the most effective solutions to challenges they were facing.”
Rocker says that the foundation of finding solutions is a “social infrastructure,” a rich amalgamation of relationships, cultural norms and knowledge within and among people in rural settings. The more diverse the makeup of this social infrastructure, the more resilient the community she has found.
Rocker will be sharing more on this project on Sept. 22 as she opens Radically Rural at 9 a.m.
“I will be talking about the principles that have upheld this historical and collective pause and what that pause has offered opportunistically for a powerful rebuilding,” she says.
Rocker says the most important finding from her work was that food systems are more robust when participants collaborate. In all cases of pandemic-caused food supply chain disruptions, sectors with already existing support networks were more likely to be successful.
“I firmly believe that it is only through thinking in networks — collaboratively and across sectors — that we will rebuild effective systems for a resilient future,” she says.
Doing the research had an additional benefit: the creation of networks by the NERCRD research partners.
“Unquestionably, we were fostering networks even while doing research,” says Rocker. “In the process of our researching, we were making change, and out of our research came ideas that served to advance and maintain that change.”
With her Radically Rural audience, Rocker will discuss social networks as a tool for facilitating, learning, building, creating and innovating for the most impact. She will ask her audience to consider its role in this rebuilding process by asking what they want to rebuild, with whom and for whom. Further, she will invite attendees to consider the networks in which they are already a part and how those can be more effective.
Rocker, who has always worked to fill gaps where she sees a need, has started a food co-op, sat on her local land trust board, and helped shape the food policy council for her home county.
“This isn’t revolutionary stuff,” she says. “It’s the result of thinking about what is good and best for my small community.”