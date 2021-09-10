For Rural Communities, ‘Art’ Means ‘Community Engagement’

Radically Rural Track: Arts & Culture
SESSION 2 (Sept. 22, 2:15-4 p.m.)
Artist Residencies: Embedding an Artist in a Rural Community
It was Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky who said, “art is not an end in itself, but a means of addressing humanity.”
Often art is not created for the sole purpose of the end product but for the process that carries it to its finality. In a sense, the labor becomes the fruit.
Director of the Visual Arts Program at the low-residency MFA at NH Institute for Arts, Craig Stockwell, who will speak at this year’s Radically Rural summit in Keene as part of the Arts and Culture Track, will discuss how creative practices are keys to a community’s culture and identity. Knowing that for the last century, the arts have increasingly been seen as a luxury — financed strongly in urban communities through large organizations like museums, orchestras, massive performance arenas, and well-resourced theatres — Stockwell will work to turn this notion on its head.
Unlike in urban areas, where viewing art at its end-stage is a passive activity, for small communities with fewer resources, community engagement and community practice, volunteerism and participation are essential to the success of creative endeavors.
Stockwell says, “In rural areas, the idea behind the creative endeavor is the most important; it’s what people can get behind, stand up for and take part in.”
As efforts continue to gain traction in towns and small cities to include participatory arts experiences, the outcomes are undeniably positive for community health and social connection as well as community pride and social progress. The now coined “field of creative practice” is growing and blossoming.
In his Radically Rural session, “Artist Residencies: Embedding an Artist in a Rural Community,” Stockwell will include spokespeople from artist residency programs across the country. This panel of artists will share stories of creative work initiatives developed in process with community members as a way to celebrate local identity and culture and creatively address challenges unique to these places.
Stockwell shares that his intentions for the session are twofold.
“I hope to dive into the history of this concept of social practice that was generated in the ‘70s with conceptual art and the idea that the artist’s work need not always be confined to a traditional studio space. Art can be engaging and rooted in the social sphere,” he says, adding, “I also hope to break down this idea of art as elitist, leftist and always carrying a specific political agenda. I believe that we can do serious work with art in rural communities without bringing the age-old leftist rhetoric and dogma.”
Stockwell shares a story of one of his MFA students who, on 9/11, was at home in his New York City apartment anxiously waiting for his partner to come home from his job at the World Trade Center. With nothing to do and frightened, he began to mend any worn clothing that he could find in their flat. His partner, fortunately, did come home, and an idea was born. The artist rented a storefront and invited community members to drop off any clothing that needed mending. He set to work, and soon, more residents ventured into volunteering with the mending. Anyone who could sew would meet each day, have conversations, meet new people (old and young) and mend not only clothing but fragmented communities and individuals.
“An art process can include years of preparation, including fundraising, place-finding, resource-gathering and collaboration before the end product is even worked on,” says Stockwell. “There is beauty and healing in this.”
As we emerge from a global pandemic, Stockwell sees hope.
“People are more grateful for their community, landscape, and local initiatives,” he says, “And people have a stronger, more clear sense of what we can do, truly, to regrow and rebuild.”