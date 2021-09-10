Like many small businesses, Ted McGreer, owner of Ted’s Shoe and Sport in Keene, was knocked back on his heels when his retail store was deemed “non-essential” and ordered to close in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. A few days later, he was allowed to resume business because of his high volume of sales that are medical referrals, but that only allowed him to do either curbside pickup or make deliveries.
Now, 18 months later, Ted’s is doing better than he ever has after more than 20 years in business.
“March through today, we have never had a year like this,” McGreer says.
A combination of factors saw McGreer recover from an 80% drop in sales while the store was closed from March to late May to the best sales numbers 18 months later.
He adapted his business not only with curbside service and delivery, but he created an online platform where customers could be fitted for footwear virtually.
“I sold 400 to 500 shoes virtually,” he says.
He also benefitted from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the federal COVID relief legislation.
“Without it, I don’t think we would have made it,” McGreer says, which is what several others said about how they survived the initial months of the pandemic.
Finally, the community, city officials, and businesses rallied to help small businesses in and around Keene get through the pandemic.
“The bottom line is if the pandemic did anything, it showed people want to support local businesses and buy local,” McGreer says.
Luca Paris, the owner of Luca’s Mediterranean Café and the incoming president of the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, says from what he has heard, most of the city’s businesses weathered the worst of the pandemic because of community support, support for each other, and a responsive city government.
“Downtown is doing well. We are fortunate to have a community that rallies around itself,” says Paris, who had to shift to takeout and delivery while his restaurant was closed last year. “It was wonderful to see the town come together to get through this.”
A local project to buy gift cards for restaurants and give them to community members is one example of how Paris says the community came together to support those affected by the pandemic.
McGreer hosted a virtual 5K race in April 2020, and in lieu of an entry fee, registrants could purchase gift cards of between $20 and $80 to area businesses. More than $20,000 in gift cards were purchased, McGreer says.
“It was a community effort to be sure we kept going,” Paris says.
Aldworth Manor in Harrisville took a “big hit” when it had to cancel most weddings as well as other events in 2020 held mostly in the spring, summer and fall but has rebounded nicely, owner and CEO Shane Long says.
“It has been a better summer,” Long says, with a full schedule of booked weddings and a return of weekly entertainment.
Around the state, things are looking a lot better for restaurants, motels, hotels and inns.
“I think considering how bad things were, most have come out of it in pretty good shape,” says Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Restaurant and Lodging Association based in Concord.
“It was critical,” Somers adds about the PPP. “Without those loans, we would have lost a lot more (restaurants).” T