Biodiversity: The Key to a Thriving Economy

Radically Rural Track: Main Street
SESSION 1 (Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.)
A Living Downtown: Contemplating the Transition from CBD (Central Business Districts) to DBC (Dedicated Biodiversity Commons)
Following the worst of a pandemic, individuals are re-evaluating where and how to work, and communities are grappling with what this disruption and other changes will mean in the longer term.
Rik Ekstrom, co-founder and principal investigator for ARExA (an architecture, design and research studio in New York City), builds vibrant, equitable communities. He’s the Main Street track leader for Radically Rural this year and says he chooses a holistic approach to urban and rural planning by bringing a “research-based, process-driven approach to current social and environmental challenges.”
At the base of his approach lies his idea that “the most important experts are people (who) are already in the community.”
He works to leverage space as a mechanism for dialogue and change. Especially in rural places, he feels that partnerships among public, private and institutional sectors must be close-knit and collaborative. Thrust into unforeseen realities; he sees what was once considered improbable — drones delivering groceries, remote work, changes in the need for commercial office space — reshaping how communities are assembled or changed.
“We must be ready to anticipate what is to come and shape our built environments collaboratively in response,” says Ekstrom.
Ekstrom says he is excited to discuss the impending transformation of downtowns and village centers. He believes what used to be called “Central Business Districts” could more accurately be called “Dedicated Biodiversity Commons” or DBCs.
Biodiversity, he says, is the key to thriving economies. By making Main Street habitats more complex, built systems will mimic the most thriving of natural systems.
“Streets, shops, schools, gardens and commons should reflect an evolved set of economic and social drivers that support one another with the kind of inherent efficiency that exists in our natural, rural landscapes,” he says.
Developments that were once only in the world of science-fiction are today real. In some ways, humanity has been brought together by some of these changes. Ekstrom suggests it is time to assemble a new built environment that is more diverse and responsive to the changing needs of people.
In his session, “A Living Downtown: Contemplating the Transition from CBD to DBC,” Ekstrom will identify potential conditions that towns and small cities might seize upon, enhance and manipulate to more successfully transition to a DBC.
The session will include remarks from guest speakers engaged in initiatives that anticipate these opportunities and developing planning guidelines, products and services that may be the backbone of such evolving community ecosystems.