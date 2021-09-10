“I never saw this coming, but my husband and father did,” says Melanie Plenda, host of the new digital online series “The State We’re In.”
Being a journalist for more than 20 years, Melanie moved to New Hampshire as a seasoned crime reporter in 2008 during the height of the recession. After piecing together freelance jobs for years, she was hired as the Granite State News Collaborative (GSNC) project manager. “This is the dream job I didn’t even know I wanted. It is fun, terrifying and wonderful.”
The award-winning GSNC is comprised of more than 20 media, education and community partners from around the state, who work together to share solution-focused stories.
“We’re looking at the big stories like COVID-19 and its impact on the economy, as well as racial and social injustice. We’re seeing where the reporting gaps are, and we’re providing stories that are impacting everyone in the Granite State,” says Plenda.
When the pandemic struck, in April 2020, New Hampshire PBS launched a new digital series using state-of-the-art remote production technology. Once again Melanie found herself in a new role hosting the show.
“Journalism is in my bones. It’s like my fourth child, and I know that whatever I can do to help create a healthier functioning democracy then I’m going to do it. So, when Dawn DeAngelis, NHPBS’ VP and Chief Content Officer, asked me to host the show, I broke out in hives, but I thought, ‘why not?’”
DeAngelis says that the goal of the “The State We’re In” is to complement what’s happening in the weekly news cycle.
“We focus on in-depth conversations that go behind the headlines. We are always looking at an issue with a solutions lens,” she says. “We want people to take away something from our episodes that they can use in their own lives.”
From mask mandates, food insecurity, remote learning, housing evictions, interviewing Gov. John Sununu and hosting an entire episode in Spanish, “The State We’re In” has produced countless episodes that serve as an online resource that everyone can access anytime, anywhere. All episodes are archived at nhpbs.org/statewerin. The partnership with GSNC and the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge is made available to every member of the collaborative.
Weaving her role as director of the GSNC with host of “The State We’re In,” Plenda feels the enormity of the task at hand.
“My job is to make sure the New Hampshire journalism ecosystem remains healthy,” she says. “I think it’s important to lead by example with strong ethics and trusted journalism. Working with NHPBS is helping us reach that goal.”