Knight Foundation supports the First Amendment and the crucial role of journalism in a democracy to inform the community.
We invest in building a sustainable future for independent local journalism so the community can pursue its true interests. We define journalistic excellence as the full, accurate, contextual search for truth, through both reporting and commentary. We believe such journalism holds the powerful to account, inspires civic engagement and reflects the diversity of the community served. We believe journalistic organizations must be sustainable in order to be consistently independent. We work mostly in the United States.
We invest for impact in these areas:
First Amendment: We support efforts to safeguard press freedom and champion free speech.
Local Media: We invest in models and methods that advance the practice of journalism, build trust, reach new and diverse audiences and generate revenue solutions to ensure a sustainable future.
Talent and Leadership: We support the development of a diverse and inclusive network of journalists, technologists and news leaders accelerating change.
Technology Innovation: We promote the application of technology that responds to the changing ways people consume news and information. We invest in efforts that combat misinformation and increase access to accurate, reliable information in a rapidly changing media ecosystem.
Brothers John S. and James L. Knight believed that a well-informed citizenry could best determine its own interests and was essential to a well-functioning, representative community. The Knight brothers pursued those beliefs, building and running one of America’s largest and most successful 20th century newspaper companies.
The Knights formed the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to promote excellence in journalism and the success of the 26 communities in which they worked. Knight Foundation — which is ever evolving — carries on this work.
To learn more about Knight Foundation’s work, visit www.kf.org.