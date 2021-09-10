Fenton Family Dealerships is a proud supporter of the local Monadnock region community as a premier employer, a successful family-run local business and a charitable contributor to organizations that help serve the underprivileged in our area. Fenton Family Dealerships gives back in different ways, through volunteer work or financial support.
Most recently, Fenton Family Dealerships has provided ongoing support for Honda’s Week of Service campaign, which has stretched to include all the weeks of June, July and August, by sending employees to volunteer at local organizations. The latest task was to help lay some stonework for the Ashuelot River Park under a new structure overlooking the grassy entrance of the park, a beautiful addition to the already picturesque park.
Next on the docket, Fenton Family Dealerships will be sending volunteers to the Keene Senior Center to help wrangle the landscaping at their downtown Keene location.
Fenton Family Dealerships jumps at many volunteer opportunities in the local community and they’re something they like to complete with vigor.
The dealership also takes pride in fundraising for local causes and organizations in the Monadnock region. This past June, the company held its 29th Annual Fenton Family Golf Tournament at the Keene Country Club, which also features a silent auction and many contests for the players to participate in for some great prizes. At the end of the day, this year’s Golf Tournament raised $46,739, which will help the Keene Community Kitchen run for several months, serving those in our community who are experiencing food insecurity and other hardships.
Fenton Family Dealerships boasts a Subaru franchise, Subaru of Keene, which participates in the Subaru Love Promise program, a series of monthly community involvement initiatives driven by Subaru of America, Inc. across the country. The most recent one, Subaru Loves to Care, asks our customers to write Messages of Hope and sends warm blankets to cancer survivors, with the local beneficiary being the Norris Cancer Cotton Center at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Another well-known campaign is Subaru Share the Love, wherein the dealership donates $250 with each new Subaru leased or purchased from the middle of November through early January to a charity of the customer’s choice at no extra cost to them. Subaru of Keene chooses a local beneficiary to recommend to these customers every year, which means it gets chosen the most or as a default when the customer has no preference. This year for their 2021-2022 campaign, Subaru of Keene is choosing Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities as their beneficiary, an organization that offers specialized medical care, therapy and a school for children with complex medical and developmental needs.
Fenton Family Dealerships cherishes its position as a member of the Monadnock region, as a player in our local economy and as a charitable contributor to those who need it most. For more information on their past, current and future initiatives, please follow their stores on Facebook for updates or visit their website at www.FentonDealerships.com today!