Consolidated Communications is actively working to expand rural broadband and is in the middle of its most aggressive fiber expansion plan yet - 1.6 million upgrades by 2025, giving more than 70% of its service area access to Gig+ speeds.
Over the next five years, Consolidated is investing more than $600 million in northern New England and expanding best-in-class, reliable, high-speed Internet to one million residents and small businesses, many in unserved and underserved communities. This includes 16,000 addresses in and around Keene and more than 144,000 total New Hampshire addresses in 2021.
The new fiber networks will meet the need for improved Internet service and deliver faster download and upload speeds, at extremely competitive prices, allowing customers to work and learn from home, video chat (without freezing) and download high-definition video with multiple connected devices simultaneously.
And, fiber is future-proof. So, as broadband speeds get faster, our network architecture will continue serving these locations and beyond for years to come.
In addition to its fiber expansion plan, Consolidated has developed innovative public-private partnerships to further expand rural broadband access with projects across the Monadnock Region. These cost-effective, community partnerships pave the way for lasting economic development, e-commerce and quality-of-life benefits and opportunities for years to come.
To date, Consolidated has turned up new, high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks in six Cheshire County towns, connecting all homes and businesses. Fourteen more nearby towns will turn up their new FTTP networks in coming months.
These partnerships, connecting more than 30,000 southwestern New Hampshire people and businesses to critical broadband services, demonstrate Consolidated’s willingness to work with cities and towns to expand broadband access, across the region, across the state and across the country.
Consolidated is excited about its plans to deliver reliable, high-speed fiber internet to all.