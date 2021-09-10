Cheshire Medical Center, a leading member of the world-class Dartmouth-Hitchcock
Health system, advances the health and wellness of the communities throughout the
Monadnock Region—a rural area in the southwestern corner of New Hampshire, comprising 40 towns and villages.
Cheshire delivers a range of clinical services that reflect the needs of the individuals and communities. Being part of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock family helps provide services that far exceed those of a typical rural hospital, including extensive programs in primary care, cancer care, cardiology, orthopedics, and public health.
Their clinical practice is distinguished by an exceptional staff, a deep commitment to
safety and quality, and a culture that values the contribution of every staff member
and volunteer. In addition, they perform extensive, innovative outreach efforts focused
on removing barriers to good health throughout the region.
Their work in population health embodies the best of Cheshire: a commitment to the community, an emphasis on partnerships, and a belief in social equity. Working in collaboration with other respected agencies and nonprofits, Cheshire’s Center for Population Health engages in dozens of beneficial outreach programs, with an emphasis on low-income and underserved communities. The Center’s offerings range from worksite wellness programs and assistance with obtaining health insurance to initiatives focused on mental health, substance abuse, and smoking cessation.
With an eye on the community’s future needs, on May 24, 2021, Cheshire announced the purchase of 62 Maple Avenue, a 147,000 square-foot building on 47 acres of land.
Cheshire’s Board of Trustees reviewed and approved phase 1 of the 5-year strategic capital plan, which includes renovations at the West Campus on Maple Avenue to house a new Family Medicine Residency Program, and other enhancements at Maple Avenue and on the main Court Street campus to maximize the growth of the organization.
“We have been exploring potential clinical expansion opportunities for the last few years, both on the roughly 12-acre main campus at 580 Court Street in Keene and real estate within a 5-mile radius,” said Dr. Don Caruso, president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center. “The purchase of this property gives us the opportunity to build a Family Medicine Residency program and expand key clinical services that our community needs now and into the future. The creation of a West Campus is an enormous opportunity for Cheshire Medical Center and our patients throughout the Monadnock Region.”
The opportunity to add a Family Medicine Residency program at Cheshire comes at a critical time when rural community health needs make it necessary to train more primary care physicians. Cheshire’s program will address the challenge of recruiting primary care physicians to rural regions considering physicians are more likely to remain in practice in the state where they complete residency training, with 56% remaining within 100 miles of their training site.
This isn’t the only workforce development example for Cheshire. Since training programs are not plentiful in this region. Cheshire has developed educational opportunities and career training programs that expand the skillset and expertise of their current employees so they can advance their careers. Cheshire also has been expanding its workforce development programs that train individuals for specific careers through a collaboration with Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Workforce Readiness Institute.
To learn more about Cheshire Medical Center, visit cheshiremed.org.