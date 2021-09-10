Since its founding in 1964, Antioch University New England (AUNE) has a history of high academic standards, integration of work and study and commitment to underserved populations, intertwined with the New England traditions of self-reliance, local values and private action for the public good. We’re proud of our long history.
AUNE offers a wide range of graduate degrees and certificates, designed for working adults. Choose programs and instructional methods to fit your life - online, low-residency, or face-to-face. Or, pursue job training or lifelong learning with a variety of continuing education offerings.
Antioch’s programs reflect a dedication to furthering activism, social justice, sustainability and environmental justice. Classes are student-centered, problem-based, experiential and hands on with a deep commitment to educational equity and inclusion. Educating to fuel positive, progressive change in the world encompasses all of Antioch’s methods, goals and attitudes. By removing the traditional barriers to learning – we continue making a real difference. At Antioch, we inspire students to transform themselves, connect with others and harness knowledge to instigate positive change.
Our Keene, N.H., campus serves approximately 1,000 students and is closely linked to the region, with national and global connections through its students, faculty, alumni and institutional relationships. We are so proud of our alumni, students, faculty and staff who are making a difference in the Monadnock Region. While students come from all over the United States and internationally, many choose to stay and call the Keene area home. They are helping in local city government, serving local schools, colleges and universities, contributing to entrepreneurial businesses in the area, energizing small family farms, preserving land and ensuring community organizations thrive.
About Antioch University
Antioch University New England is part of Antioch University, an accredited, non-profit university and a bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education that serves adult students around the world, online and from its campuses in four states, in addition to its University-wide graduate and doctoral programs. Antioch University provides learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic and environmental justice. Antioch University has been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927.
Founded in 1852, Antioch’s first president – politician, abolitionist and education reformer – Horace Mann sought to build an Antioch whose education inspired students to seek a more socially just world. The college was among the first to have women as tenured faculty with the same pay and status as their male counterparts, and among the first to admit diverse students and women to a full curriculum. Today’s Antioch remains firmly committed to nonsectarian, co-educational pathways to innovation and progress – as originally intended.
Antioch University spans coast-to-coast with online and low-residency locations, sharing progressive values aligned in a mutual mission to educate the next generation of those determined to win victories for humanity.
Learn more about Antioch University at: www.antioch.edu