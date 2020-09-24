In 2005, advertising revenue was $49.4 billion. By 2018, it was just $14.3 billion — a loss of 70%.
Since 2004, nearly 2,000 newspapers have shuttered, which includes 1,700 weeklies. Since the start of the pandemic, 30 newsrooms have closed.
Google and Facebook comprise 1/3 of the world’s advertising dollars — without producing any original content or journalism. Newspapers feed their search results. In the U.S., Facebook and Google make up 60% of all online advertising.
U.S. newspaper circulation fell in 2018 to its lowest level since 1940, the first year with available data. Total daily newspaper circulation (print and digital combined) was an estimated 28.6 million for weekday and 30.8 million for Sunday in 2018.
Pre-pandemic newsroom employment at U.S. newspapers dropped by nearly half (47%) between 2008 and 2018, from about 71,000 workers to 38,000.
Sources: Poynter Institute, 2019 News Media Alliance study; On the Media, “No News Is Bad N