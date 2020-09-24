LOR Foundation Boosts Livability in Rural Communities

The LOR Foundation works to find and offer community-driven solutions to local problems across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico.
LOR change-makers stand behind a methodology of “listen first,” knowing that progress lies in a clear knowledge and understanding of a community’s specific needs. By hiring local community members to facilitate grassroots project management, LOR can take the pulse of community problems and provide support.
With offices across the Mountain West, LOR works to provide solutions with immediate impact by elevating the rural voice and tuning to locally rooted visions for the future.
In the current pandemic environment, LOR has focused energy on community engagement and coordination of volunteer efforts. In Taos, New Mexico and Lander, Wyoming, the organization has been funding online hubs to streamline the organizing process for volunteer coordinators. For example, their new volunteer matchmaking service “Lander Connected” provides a centralized way to connect a community of people willing to aid in the meeting of local needs, such as food security, shelter and access to masks, and do so directly with the people who are in need of help and support.
LOR will be awarding “Insta-grants,” or micro-grants of $1,000 each to help fund last- minute activities to promote U.S. Census completion in rural areas. These funds will go toward activities such as purchasing computer tablets, the use of WiFi hotspots and even to buy coffee to promote friendly conversations and the sharing of knowledge around this year’s census.
More solutions provided by LOR include: the Taos Hive, a coworking space and business incubator and Business Alive, where local businesses are paired with web developers to help boost or launch their web presences under a global pandemic.
LOR, which currently includes a core team of seven, sees promise in supporting strong rural economies. Thrust into a “new normal” where businesses, individuals and communities alike are working to adapt and thrive, the foundation works to “support prosperity” while “preserving character.”
By understanding that communities hold the ideas and vision for a path to their future, LOR is present to listen and guide. As a funder, the foundation accelerates locally derived ideas with a purposeful and personal approach by “showing up in the ways our communities need us to, when they need us to.”
Lastly, in an era of accelerated change, LOR believes in sharing what is learned along the way. By connecting communities with advocates, experts and other funders, staff can spread the wealth of positive change beyond the reach of the immediate scope of work.
As a Radically Rural participant and the sponsor of the LOR Livability Idea Slam, the foundation hopes to encourage networking and the sharing of innovative ideas as well as support facilitators of change and the projects they are initiating in their corners of the world.