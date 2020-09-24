Say the names Ted McGreer and Luca Paris in the Keene area and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn’t visited their downtown businesses, or, more importantly, isn’t familiar with their efforts to support each other and their community.
Everyone knows about the creative ways Ted and Luca work together, whether it’s swapping roles at the helm of Ted’s Shoe and Sport and Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe to raising money for the local community kitchen, dressing up as male dancers and strutting their stuff on-stage at an annual fundraiser for a youth arts organization in town, or having fun with their friends singing a little karaoke in the car (and sharing the videos on social media) to help the region’s children’s museum. This year, they both share something else: their 20th year in business. The Business Journal caught up with them and talked about what their unique friendship has meant, and why it works so well benefitting their town year after year.
WHEN AND HOW DID YOU AND LUCA MEET?
Ted: I kept hearing great things about this new restaurant in Keene. I took my whole family out to dinner, and one of Luca’s staff told him I was there. He came over and we hit it off.
WERE YOU INSTANT FRIENDS?
Luca: I know we respected and were friendly right away. I always admired (Ted’s) business mentality and his marketing and outreach. Being able to see someone who opened a business (and) at the same time grow and become a staple of the community was inspirational. We were friendly early on, and as we got to work in different things together, we realized how alike we were in our vision and willingness to be fun and do things out of our comfort zones.
WHO CAME UP WITH THE FIRST IDEA YOU HAD TO WORK TOGETHER TO PROMOTE EACH OTHER’S BUSINESS? WHAT WAS THAT IDEA AND WHEN?
Luca: We first were part of the original Lights Camera Keene! (fundraising event) for Moco Arts, but we were in different skits. We knew each other well by then, from seeing his family dine in the restaurant and at various events. After that we were approached by the Keene Pumpkin Festival promotions to be the town cheerleaders. I wrote out radio spots we did together. They were comical and silly. We realized right away that we worked together well promoting downtown Keene and events. Keene Pumpkin Fest was huge for us, culminating in “Pumpkin Wars” in 2012 on HGTV. We played off each other very well promoting the area locally.
Ted: I would say it was when Luca opened The Market at Luca’s. He decided to change his menu to offer different sandwiches, named after local businesses downtown. We did coupons back and forth, for example, if someone bought a Ted’s Spicy Chicken Wrap, they’d get a 10% off coupon to shop in my store. If someone bought shoes in my store, we’d send them for a sandwich back at Luca’s. (The Keene Pumpkin Festival) is really what put the two of us on the Keene map. With the help of many community members, we were able to rally the community and break the Guinness Book of World records for most carved lit jack o ‘lanterns in one place.
WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR FAVORITE AS A TEAM?
Luca: We have done so many things, but I felt the tone and effort we put into Boss Swap on April Fool’s Day in 2016 was definitely the best. The way people reacted to it was awesome. The radio stations helped out. Other businesses helped. Our own staff were so into it, and it turned out to be an incredible marketing idea between the two. We had so many funny and fun stories from that day.
Ted: Same here (Boss Swap). Not only did we truly have the community convinced we were buying each other’s businesses, we found a way to make the day a charitable event. For anyone who came to either business, took a selfie with either of us, and posted it, we would donate $5 to the Keene Community Kitchen. I believe we were able to give them a check for over $1,000.
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE DURING THE PANDEMIC TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE YOUR COMMUNITY AND BRING BUSINESS TO THE RESTAURANT/STORE?
Luca: Looking back at using social media it was about being visible from day one. Letting people know from day one what we were doing and making people feel comfortable, and with a little humor behind it. Giving out free toilet paper with every to-go order sounded silly at the time. But it was the start of going above and being during this time. Also promoting other restaurants was important too.
Ted: I’ll never forget the day we got word our store was deemed non-essential. The governor made his announcement on our 20th anniversary. Thankfully, we were given the green light several days later to operate virtually with no guests allowed in our store. I looked at what Luca was doing and decided to run my store as if it were similar to a restaurant. We started delivering shoes, offering curbside pickup, and created virtual fitting sessions online. Tons of other business owners reached out to us, to talk, to ask how we were doing it, and we just maintained an incredible amount of charismatic high energy in everything we did. It wasn’t easy but I’m forever grateful we had the ability to collaborate and reach out to each other.
WHAT DO YOU THINK IS THE KEY TO YOUR SUCCESS IN OPERATING A THRIVING BUSINESS FOR 20 YEARS?
Luca: I think it is about realizing why we do what we do. The only way to stay in business this long is to make sure our guests want to come back and enjoy the experience we offer. Every decision I make from that philosophy is affected by that. What we create. How we serve our guests. How we market ourselves, most importantly. Like Ted did at his place, I am there almost every day for 20 years, working side by side with my team to make sure we offer the best experience possible.
Ted: I created a mission to create longterm relationships with our customers and our community through our great people, products and service. I’ve been so fortunate to have surrounded myself with an incredible team over the past 20 years. In fact, I’m still in constant contact with many former employees. We work really hard to offer an experience, and while we’re never perfect, we understand we always need to work on getting better. Better at everything.