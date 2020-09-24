For Mascoma Bank, long-term relationships can start with innovative ideas

Banks don’t always want to look at companies like ours that are just starting up and making what seems like a niche product in an emerging industry,” says Adam Hamilton, COO of Nuttin Ordinary, the first 100% plant-based cheese manufacturer in New England.
But Mascoma Bank knows that innovative companies seldom look like a sure thing to everyone. The commercial bankers at Mascoma saw Nuttin Ordinary as a budding company that, with the right support, could provide jobs and help the local economy.
Nuttin Ordinary Company Founder Josh Velasquez grew up in a vegan household in the 1980s, and wanted to develop foods that tasted good and were good for you. He turned to his friend Hamilton to help him build the company.
“We started in 2014, bootstrapping everything. Our first production line was in Josh’s parent’s basement,” says Hamilton. “Cindy Day from Mascoma Bank visited and checked out everything we were doing and said they wanted to help.”
“I knew they were interested in expanding,” says Cindy Day, Mascoma Bank commercial banker. “I was really impressed with what they were doing and how well thought out their plans were. To begin, we helped them secure an SBA small equipment loan and move to a new location—an 8,000-square-foot facility in Peterborough, New Hampshire, which was funded in part by the Monadnock Economic Development Corporation. They keep growing, and now we are helping them finance an equipment upgrade to further expand their business.
“Every business has different needs and different strengths,” says Day. “Our job is to help them get where they want to go. That may be through helping with cash management tools, traditional financing or setting up a Business Express line of credit. Business Express is based on the borrower’s credit score, which allows a small business to have up to $25,000 available when needed for cash flow or small investments without having to jump through additional hoops.”
At Mascoma Bank, commercial banking is built on relationships, not simple transactions. As a 120-year-old bank, and a Certified B-Corp, Mascoma Bank has helped thousands of companies in northern New England grow from good ideas to become engines of the local economy. From the rural towns to cities and micropolitan areas, the bank has helped businesses both prosper and weather storms.
This past year has been stormy, to say the least.
“Mascoma was just on top of it,” says Hamilton. “They communicated with all their customers and made sure we always had the latest information about the CARES Act and applying for the Payroll Protection Program. Following their guidance, we got our package together and were ready to apply the first day applications were open. We knew we were in good hands with Mascoma Bank, and being approved in the first round was huge for us.”
When challenges like COVID-19 come, businesses need to have the resources to adjust and adapt. For Nuttin Ordinary, that meant paying their staff despite interruptions in their distribution network, so they would be poised and ready to produce when the demand and opportunity kicked in again.
Today, you can find Nuttin Ordinary cheeses at Whole Foods, Market Basket, Wegmans, Roche Bros. and Fairway, among other grocery and specialty-food stores. They are steadily expanding their lines and developing two new flavors of ravioli that feature their fillings. Thanks to Mascoma Bank, the future for Nuttin Ordinary looks extremely appetizing.