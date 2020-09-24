The Fenton Family Dealerships, based in East Swanzey, has dramatically expanded over the company’s more than 33 years, and with that growth has been a blossoming commitment to local causes.
Founded by Bill Fenton, the dealerships work to serve customers as well as the broader communities in which they operate. With state-of-the-art showrooms, service centers and a finance department, the company draws clientele from all over southwestern New Hampshire, north central Massachusetts and southeast Vermont. Fenton’s staff engages in efforts to give back to important organizations in each of the dealership’s locations.
George Thompson, BDC director at Fenton, says community support is a core value for the business.
“We understand that by giving to the community, we now also have a community that wants to give back to us,” he says. “As we continue to grow, we want to be seen as a locally minded business that people want to work for.”
Fenton Dealerships are supporters of Keene Community Kitchen, 100 Nights Shelter, the Keene YMCA and Monadnock United Way. The company also supports its workers in a week-of-service program, where once a year, employees donate their time to vital community organizations.
“From day one of working here, we are encouraging our employees to be active members of their community by engaging in acts of public service,” says Thompson.
Of Keene and the surrounding region, Thompson adds, “this area is a unique place. You can feel it in our downtown, and the support that business owners offer to one another on a regular basis. We are all in this together.”
Fenton hosts a highly successful annual charity golf tournament in support of the Community Kitchen. This event, Thompson says, is another example of what businesses can do to “join forces, put differences aside and help those in need.”
Thompson has seen firsthand that proper care of a community, its business owners and employees leads to resiliency in the face of challenges. With the current global pandemic, he has seen brilliant examples of collaboration, idea sharing and support among businesses in the region.
“When we help our partners in business to do well, we find that we, too, have all we need to do well also,” Thompson says.
As a supporter of Radically Rural 2020, Fenton Dealerships has chosen to get behind the continued learning, idea sharing, collaboration and growth for entrepreneurs in their communities. Thompson says the feeling is rewarding when a company can support community, and, in turn, be supported by that community.
“When people work together to support one another,” he says, “we all succeed.”