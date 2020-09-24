Since its founding in 1964, Antioch University New England (AUNE) has a history of high academic standards, integration of work and study and commitment to underserved populations, intertwined with the New England traditions of selfreliance, local values and private action for the public good. We’re proud of our long history.
Antioch New England offers a wide range of graduate degrees and certificates, designed for working adults. Choose programs and instructional methods to fit your life – online, low-residency and face-to-face. Our students bring various levels of experience to their education at Antioch, which becomes part of our classrooms and community. Lifelong relationships, between students and faculty and students with their peers, is a hallmark of the AUNE experience.
Antioch’s programs reflect a dedication to furthering activism, social justice, sustainability and environmental justice. Classes are student-centered, problem-based, experiential and hands on with a deep commitment to educational equity and inclusion.
AUNE serves approximately 1,000 students and is closely linked to the region, with national and global connections through its students, faculty, alumni and institutional relationships. We are so proud of our alumni, students, faculty and staff making difference in the Monadnock Region. While students come from all over the United States and internationally, many choose to stay and call the Keene area home. They are helping in local city government, serving local schools, colleges and universities, contributing to entrepreneurial businesses in the area, energizing small family farms, preserving land, creating public art and ensuring community banks thrive.
Our graduates:
• Educate children who possess real knowledge and competence, not just test-taking skills
• Counsel, support, and guide people through the stresses of contemporary life
• Protect the environment and teach others to do the same
• Lead and manage community organizations and businesses with an eye on success beyond the bottom line
Antioch University New England, founded in 1964, was the first campus developed as a satellite of Antioch College, and is an integral part of the Antioch University system. Antioch College was founded in 1852, and Horace Mann, the famous educational reformer, was its first president. The College was among the first to have women as tenured faculty with the same pay and status as their male counterparts, and among the first to admit African Americans and women to a full curriculum. These same tenets of striving for democracy and social justice for all are threads woven through all of the current campuses of Antioch University including AUNE.
Antioch University New England is part of Antioch University, an accredited, nonprofit university and a bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education that serves adult students around the world, online and from its campuses in four states, in addition to its University-wide graduate and doctoral programs. Antioch University provides learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic and environmental justice. Antioch University has been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927.
