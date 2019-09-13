The CONNECT evening event, held as part of the Radically Rural summit, will take the summit’s themes— arts and culture, entrepreneurship, community journalism, main street, working lands and renewable energy — and represent them through physical installations. The CONNECT installations are organized by Machina Arts, a Keene-based arts organization and curator. Machina Arts Co-founder Danya Landis helped coordinate the curation of the installations, collaborating with professionals who actually work in those fields.
Innovation, notes Landis, “often takes someone working in the industry to hit a roadblock and figure out what can be done to overcome that roadblock, instead of stopping and quitting.”
The CONNECT installations are visualizations of what the near-future could be, continues Landis, as “seen through the eyes of passionate people.”
For its part, The Keene Sentinel will display a three-panel exhibit showcasing the paper’s history, according to Sentinel president and chief operating officer Terrence Williams.
“Newspapers, such as ours, have been confronting economic challenges for several years,” Williams says. “This has forced us to examine what we do, what we can accomplish and how we need to change to sustain the vital service of covering local news.”
The first panel will be a physical display of 10 significant stories covered by The Sentinel; the second will feature a projection of video interviews about reporters’ efforts to remain neutral during a polarizing news cycle. Last will be a live visualization of an online platform tracking The Sentinel’s website and measuring which stories are read more.
“We are evolving and exploring new ways to tell stories and make connections,” Williams says. “One such effort is a focus on trust, helping our audience and the community at large see more of what we do and how we do it so that there is no mystery to our goals and objectives.”
Other exhibits showcasing the remaining tracks of Radically Rural will include a presentation by Keene-based LED professionals, Lumens for Less, with a network of lighting designed to mimic the natural lighting provided by the sun. Chris Dubriske, senior sales engineer at Lumens for Less, says the installation is designed to educate viewers about the way human eyes naturally adjust to the sun’s movements, and how artificial light sources from common light bulbs and phone screens disrupt and strain that pattern.
“Warmer lights in the morning reset the body’s clock to keep you energized for the day,” Dubriske notes. “The lights adjust to the changes of the sunset, and cooler lights during the evening bring energy levels down to help you sleep.”
Other installations at CONNECT will include a display by The Monadnock Economic Development Corp., which will have information about its plans for an arts corridor in Keene — stretching down Gilbo Avenue and extending to Railroad Square on the other side of Main Street. That installation will also feature a mirrored photo booth where attendees may write and record what the arts corridor’s future impact means to them, Landis wrote in an email. Another installation will feature Sun Moon Farm of Rindge’s solar-powered tractor designed for energy-efficient farming.