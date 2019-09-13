Cyber security breaches are no small threat. They are a risk to a company’s reputation and to the company’s customers whose personal information becomes exposed. True North Networks protects against these risks with the management and protection of client companies’ private online data. During the past 17 years, True North Networks has worked to provide companies with private cloud hosting, security and peace of mind that their company’s data is being managed by industry leaders who act with the hospitality of a small town business.
True North Networks has grown 40% during the last four years, and while once solely Keene-based, the company now has offices in Chichester; Scarborough, Maine; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Houston, Texas, with a total of 40 employees. President and Owner, Steven Ryder, travels the country talking about strategies to protect data and prevent phishing scams. It is this networking that connected him to the company’s current niche of financial services, an industry that is particularly vulnerable to cyber attack. Other clients with particularly high security responsibilities are medical care facilities, whose data storage must align with the rigorous privacy requirements of HIPAA. True North’s expansion has been precise and strategic, placing offices closer to its clients.
The SEC has cybersecurity regulations for financial service providers regulated by the Office of Compliance and Examination, and new legislation is evolving all the time to try to encourage companies to safeguard vulnerable assets, but Ryder doesn’t think that companies need to wait to be told how to be smart about data security.
“I think it is critically important, whether there is regulation or not, that protecting client data is the responsibility of all of us, including any type of company that safeguards client data,” says Ryder.
This is both Ryder’s personal belief and his guiding principle for his company, that through responsive and responsible management, online threats can be diminished preemptively.
“Security is a layered approach,” says Ryder “But the most important thing you can do is to get people trained and educated so that they know what to look for.”
Ryder, educates not only his own employees, but also extends his reach talking at events within the financial industry nationwide.
“A word that comes up a lot in our company’s work is fiduciary,” says Kelsey Plifka, business development manager. “Acting in a fiduciary capacity to our clients, to ourselves and to the communities around us.” This foundation of trust and acting in the best interest of relationships is part of the foundation of True North Network’s work. The company prides itself on having no long-term contracts, so clients always have an opportunity to exit if the relationship is no longer serving them. True North trusts that they keep business by best business practices.
The company also aims to be transparent in its pricing, giving clients direct quotes on equipment and only charging a 5% processing fee.
“We don’t mark up any of our equipment or gouge our clients on hardware price increases,” says Plifka.
True North Networks brings the same responsibility to its community as its clients. The scope of this community is growing, but initiatives like its Philanthropy Committee brings together remote employees and locals to support nonprofits with time or money raised and donated by the company. The company has also started serving meals once a month at the Keene Community Kitchen. Plifka says, “Folks see us not just as an IT company, but as a company that cares about the community. No matter how big we grow, we are still that small town business.”