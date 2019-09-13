Brothers John S. and James L. Knight believed that a well-informed citizenry could best determine its own interests and was essential to a well-functioning, representative community. The Knight brothers pursued those beliefs, building and running one of America’s largest and most successful 20th century newspaper companies.
The Knights formed the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to promote excellence in journalism and the success of the 26 communities in which they worked. Knight Foundation — which is ever evolving — carries on this work.
Knight Foundation’s journalism program supports free expression and journalistic excellence in the digital age. Its goal is to promote informed and engaged communities, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Its work supporting journalistic excellence is built on three pillars: technology innovation, local news and talent and learning.
To learn more about Knight Foundation’s work, visit www.kf.org.