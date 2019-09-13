In the Monadnock region and throughout the state, New Hampshire Public Radio offers news and programming that informs, educates and inspires.
The state’s largest statewide radio news service, NHPR broadcasts from 14 different sites, with the local transmitter located in Walpole. While our roots began in radio, first going on air in 1981, NHPR’s reach now extends to an award-winning web site (nhpr.org), social media sites, and a podcast production unit producing popular content on subjects ranging from true crime (Bear Brook) and the natural world (Outside/In), to the basics of U.S. government (Civics 101).
NHPR’s newsroom is a three-time winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence (Small Market Radio), taking the top prize in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Each day, NHPR journalists report stories on-air and online that reflect the issues and topics important to our statewide community. The newsroom produces in-depth series and specials, newscasts and talk shows like The Exchange, hosted by Keene High School graduate Laura Knoy. Reporter Daniela Allee covers the Monadnock and Upper Valley regions for NHPR, filing stories on regional issues from health to education to environment, among other topics.
“The Monadnock Region is a distinctive and welcoming area of our state, with its natural beauty and great local culture,” said Tricia McLaughlin, director of communications for the station. “In the region, we’ve produced a live edition of The Exchange from Keene, our on-air hosts have been involved in the Monadnock International Film Festival, and we’ve had a long running relationship with the Monadnock Summer Lyceum. Additionally, we have many supporters in the region, from members to local businesses to community partners.”