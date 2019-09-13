NBT prides itself on balancing old-fashioned business sense with forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 1856, NBT offers personal banking, business banking and wealth management services.
NBT conducts business through a network of over 150 banking locations in six states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. The Bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp, have assets of $9.1 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
“NBT’s size and footprint means that we have the capacity to handle the complex needs that sometimes arise, while still being the right size to be responsive on a personal level. Having the capabilities of big banks but also providing the local touch is important,” wrote Senior Vice President and Regional Manager Ben Wheeler.
NBT entered the New Hampshire market in 2012 with the acquisition of Hampshire First Bank. It operates offices in Manchester, Nashua, Portsmouth and Keene.
“NBT Bank has had a fast-emerging presence in the New Hampshire commercial banking market, growing at an average annual rate of 11% since entering the state in 2012,” said Stephen Lubelczyk, NBT Bank New Hampshire regional president.
The bank recently expanded its Keene operations to include a new office at the Colony Mill Marketplace. The historical property built in 1810 is not only a beautiful place to do business but also is adjacent to the Colony MiIl building where NBT is financing the development of residential apartments.
“Investing in development and in an historic building shows how important community is to us. Even with technology and online banking, brick and mortar locations still matter to our customers,” wrote Wheeler.
NBT works with New Hampshire businesses of all sizes to develop individualized financial plans. NBT facilitates loans for businesses big and small, whether that loan is for $50,000 or $5 million.
Part of what allows NBT to bank so effectively is that its local staff is part of the local community. Wheeler, for example, is heavily involved in community and currently serves on the statewide advisory board for NH Small Business Development Council. He also serves on the Jaffrey Gilmore Foundation and is treasurer of the Stephen C. Record Scholarship Trust. Over the years, Wheeler has served on multiple boards, including Monadnock Community Hospital, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and Rivermead Lifecare Community.
“When you’re as well-integrated in the community as we are, you can support projects and business owners by offering additional value from personal networks. Every day we’re making recommendations to customers who might need business help — a local accountant who can help them, or a lawyer or other services,” wrote Wheeler.
NBT prides itself on being an active member of the communities in which it does business. Examples include its sponsorship of the Radically Rural Summit in Keene and its support of the area FIRST Robotics teams, including Keene. NBT funds the team directly and the team directs the money toward project development and travel.
Early financial literacy is important to NBT Bank and their support of FIRST Robotics allows them to also integrate their Strive Financial Literacy program, sponsoring a Strive session for the robotics team. Strive has been providing financial education opportunities in-branch and in classrooms since 2012 and has conducted more than 1,000 presentations to school districts and community groups. Additionally, NBT’s leadership team volunteers on a number of local boards.
“This returns more to each of us personally than we can quantify, and sometimes it helps connect us with potential resources that may be of value to our customers. Being connected to the communities we serve is an important part of who NBT Bank is, and will continue to be,” wrote Wheeler.