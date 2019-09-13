At Keene State, we’re all about the success of our students and our larger community. This commitment drives our focus on ensuring students get the educational foundation they need to be ready to step into careers of today, and tomorrow. It also means that Keene State is a force for forward momentum in our community in many powerful ways.
Just a few examples of this, include:
Forging new pathways to a four-year degree through partnerships, such as a collaboration with River Valley Community College. The goal is to continue to expand partnerships within the Community College System of New Hampshire.
Collaborating with undergraduate students on research and projects that rival opportunities graduate students gain at other colleges and universities. At Keene State, students are looking for ways to slow the growth of cancer, creating new technologies and apps to encourage civic engagement, learning the latest techniques in film making, and so much more.
Offering the nation’s first construction safety sciences undergraduate degree to best serve the construction industry.
Living our commitment to sustainability in the operations of our campus, and opportunities that we provide to students to learn and gain real experience in the field. This includes being the first college or university in the US to heat its campus with 100% purified waste vegetable oil.
Joining environmental studies and geography programs with the City of Keene to collect and analyze data to help determine the location and extent of air pollution caused by the inversion of wood smoke.
Growing, through professors in our Holocaust and genocide studies program, the understanding and awarness of genocide prevention among government leaders in the US and around the world. The Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies brings powerful perspectives right into our community.
Initiating the development of credential and degree programs in optics engineering and precision manufacturing program in partnership with industry leaders in the region — BAE Systems, Corning, Moore Nanotech, StingRay, Chroma Technologies and Omega Optical — and professors from Keene State’s physics program and sustainable product design and innovation program.
Reaching high school students who study in Career and Technical Education centers to reward their hard work and preparation with eight credits from the start of college to help them graduate faster and save money.
Partnering with Ken Burns’s Florentine Films, which has led to almost 70 Keene State interns gaining hands-on work experience at the studio in Walpole. Many graduates go on to full-time positions at the studio, both in New Hampshire and New York City.
Keene State, in partnership with our local community, continues to make strides forward for a more vibrant future. We hope you will join us in efforts to make the Monadnock Region radically rural.