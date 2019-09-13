From our main campus nestled at the foot of Mt. Monadnock in Rindge, the students, faculty and staff of Franklin Pierce University are active participants in the region’s dynamic rural economy.
Our students patronize local businesses, participate in community service, and often join the New Hampshire workforce after they graduate.
Our faculty and staff advise, research and participate in local businesses and nonprofits. Through our programs at the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication, we play a crucial role in developing young journalists’ critical thinking and professional skills, and educating young people for engaged citizenship and active leadership.
“For 17 years, The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication has dedicated its resources to educating leaders of conscience in public communication, from the town hall to the nation’s Capitol,” said Dr. Kristen Nevious, director of the Fitzwater Center. “The robust debate that is at the core of our nation’s democracy does not just happen. It requires commitment.”
Media, political, business and civic leaders from across the state and nation have committed to helping our students find their voices in this public discourse through collaborations that challenge our students’ perspectives and engage their intellects and help them find their voices in the public discourse.
Dr. Nevious added, “The Fitzwater Center is again fielding a student news team to work with the Keene Sentinel to cover the events of Radically Rural. We are a founding partner of the Granite State News Collaborative, which in its first year did a deep dive into the issues of behavioral health relevant to our youth.
“Our PoliticsFitzU student media unit will, in an extension of our award-winning media partnership with the Boston Herald, cover the run-up to New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary, through both national political conventions, all the way to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.” she said. “And Franklin Pierce Polling will provide students the opportunity to analyze and report on the multitude of voices raised in the marketplace of ideas that is the 2020 presidential election cycle.”
PoliticsFitzU is just one unit of the Pierce Media Group, which includes the Pierce Arrow newspaper, WFPC-LP 105.3 FM, FPTV, and the student Emmy-winning Raven Sports Network. Its 12,000 square feet of state-of-the-art media facilities includes the Patterson Television Suite, computer facilities, podcast studio and edit suites.
The Fitzwater Center also offers its community neighbors a vibrant body of programming, including the Tuesday Briefings speakers’ series; the Medallion Lecture, which last year brought retired CNN news director Richard T. Griffiths to the region; and film screenings and community engagement events in conjunction with IndieLens Pop-Up, a national civic engagement initiative in partnership with ITV and New Hampshire PBS.