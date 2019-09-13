In 1986 Bill Fenton opened Toyota of Keene on Route 12. The business now consists of two sprawling locations in Keene and Swanzey with more than 1,000 available cars, carefully curated show rooms, finance centers and service centers.
The foundation of Fenton’s relationship with the community is as a trusted place to buy a vehicle.
“Bill Fenton has chosen to sell very reliable new and used cars for over 30 years,” says George Thompson, operations director.
Choosing the right car is a difficult choice, but Fenton makes finding the right car easier by working with a diversity of brands, including Toyota, Volvo, Honda, Hyundai and Subaru. The dealership wants to make the whole process easier, whether that is buying a new car or getting one fixed.
The dealerships offer convenient waiting rooms with modern amenities and many different ways to start your shopping process online or over the phone. This service extends beyond the sale of the vehicle to caring for the vehicle long term at the company’s part and service center.
“We employ some of the areas most respected automotive technicians and include substantial warranties on all of our new and most of our own pre-owned vehicles,” says Thompson.
Fenton Family Dealerships, a company of more than 200 employees, prides itself on its relationship with the customer, and Fenton’s involvement in community activism is an extension of this care toward the individual. Fenton Family Dealerships has a long history of supporting local causes, including The Monadnock United Way, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Stonewall Farm, The Keene Senior Center, Keene YMCA and the Monadnock Humane Society. They have also leveraged their relationship as a franchise to “do more good,” including using funds from Subaru’s “Share the Love” program to raise money for Hundred Nights Shelter, Rise for Baby and Family and most recently the Keene Kid’s Collaborative. The dealership also participates in “Honda’s Week of Service,” encouraging employees to trade work time for volunteer hours at local nonprofits doing painting, landscaping and meal preparation. Volunteers in 2019 donated more than 50 hours.
Fenton Family Dealerships is consistent and creative in its community support hosting events like its 2011 “Stuff a Truck” event to collect food donations for the Keene Community Kitchen. It has also been a regular host for the annual Keene Community Kitchen Golf Tournament for more than 27 years.
Thompson feels the dealership is supported by the Monadnock community and says, “Monadnock Region consumers are very loyal to our local markets. We have a strong core of citizens that like to support local business.”
To retain this loyalty, Fenton Family Dealerships is continually striving to be a better and a more productive community business, and it is this reciprocal relationship between the dealership and the community it serves that has helped ensure their success.
“Our companies and our employees feel giving back to the community is the best way to help build a network of customers and businesses that support each other locally,” says Thompson.
