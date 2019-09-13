Eversource is focused on innovative solutions that lower costs for customers, improve reliability and advance clean energy in New Hampshire. As part of those efforts, the energy company has proposed the Westmoreland Clean Innovation Project, a portfolio of clean energy applications that will reduce the frequency and duration of power outages in the town, help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep the Monadnock Region on the cutting edge of the state’s clean energy future.
“The utilization of flexible resources to enhance reliability, lower costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions will help better serve our customers and advance a clean energy future,” said Eversource Director of Clean Energy Strategy, Policy and Development Charlotte Ancel. “The Westmoreland Clean Innovation Project is just one example of our commitment to these goals. By utilizing flexible resources like battery storage and smart thermostats, then harnessing them for energy savings on a regional level, we are reducing our reliance on costlier, fossil-fired generation.”
Because it is served by only one major power line, Westmoreland has been more prone to power outages when compared to other communities in recent years. To address those issues and to enhance reliability in the town, this innovative clean energy project will complement locally targeted energy efficiency initiatives and a statewide “Bring Your Own Device” program with the installation of a 1.7 MW/7.1 MWh lithium ion battery that will provide back-up power for about five hours. The Westmoreland Clean Innovation Project will help ensure continued service to nearly 450 residential customers, local businesses and critical facilities like the fire station, elementary school and county nursing home during emergencies and other interruptions.
As a non-wires alternative, the project will avoid construction of a $6 million, 10-mile distribution circuit to improve reliability. It will also deliver cost savings to customers over the course of its life by helping to manage energy use during times of peak demand. Several opportunities will be reserved for local customers in the statewide “Bring Your Own Device” program that provides incentives to participating residential customers whose customer-owned batteries, Wi-Fi thermostats, or other devices are used for peak reduction. This is just one example of how Eversource is helping customers better manage their energy, save money and help the environment.
In addition to the Westmoreland Clean Innovation Project, Eversource has proposed the Community Solar Clean Innovation Project to provide the benefits of solar to low- and moderate-income customers, as well as a proposed microgrid in partnership with the University of New Hampshire and the Town of Durham. Eversource is also working to strengthen the infrastructure to support electric vehicles in the Granite State with charging stations, as well as to connect customers with its award-winning energy efficiency programs to save money and help the environment.
“These efforts are an important step forward in achieving of our vision for a decarbonized grid,” Ancel added. “We look forward to continued collaboration with stakeholders throughout the state to advance a clean energy future in New Hampshire.”