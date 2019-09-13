C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., led by Executive Chairman Rick Cohen and CEO Mike Duffy, has proudly called Keene and the Monadnock Region as the home to its corporate headquarters since 2004.
C&S is the lead supply chain company in the food industry today — and the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. The company supplies independent supermarkets, chain stores and institutions with more than 140,000 different products and does so from more than 50 high-tech facilities, delivering everything from seafood to soup to soap. In fact, if it belongs on a supermarket shelf, it’s probably moving through a C&S warehouse right now.
With the belief that companies can and should engage in the community to create social good, C&S makes a difference in four areas: hunger, children, environment and volunteerism. Locally, the company donates to and its employees volunteer at nonprofit groups of all types and sizes, including the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship.
In answer to the question, what are some of the advantages of operating a business in a rural area, the company says:
“There are many advantages of operating a business in a rural area, whether it’s large (like C&S), small, or somewhere in between. For C&S, choosing to locate our corporate headquarters in a rural community helps us to attract (and retain) high-quality, talented employees. Among other things, our workforce appreciates the connection to the natural environment and the easy access to outdoor recreation. More amorphous, but no less important, is the community spirit and the deep sense of social capital that make areas like the Monadnock Region vibrant and robust for our employees and their families.”
The company has received numerous awards in honor of its commitment to the community. Last year, C&S and the more than 1,000 employees on the team in Keene recognized the company’s milestone 100th anniversary. To learn more, please visit http://cswg.com.