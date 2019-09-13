Antioch University New England (AUNE) empowers those who believe one person can make a difference. With graduate programs in education, environmental studies, counseling and therapy and clinical psychology, Antioch University New England’s students and alumni effect society’s most critical needs.
Our graduates:
Protect the environment and teach others to do the same.
Educate children who possess real knowledge and competence, not just test-taking skills.
Counsel, support and guide people through the stresses of contemporary life.
Lead and manage community organizations and businesses with an eye on success beyond the bottom line.
AUNE’s programs reflect a dedication to furthering activism and social justice, with an emphasis on sustainability. Each program features an experiential component, creating a bridge between classroom theory and the world.
Since its founding in 1964, AUNE has a history of high academic standards, integration of work and study, and commitment to underserved populations intertwined with the New England traditions of self-reliance, local values and private action for the public good.
AUNE serves approximately 1,000 students and is closely linked to the region, with national and global connections through its students, faculty, alumni and institutional relationships. We are so proud of our alumni, students, faculty and staff making difference in the Monadnock Region. While students come from all over the United States and internationally, many choose to stay and call the Keene area home. They are helping in local city government, serving local schools, colleges and universities, contributing to entrepreneurial businesses in the area, energizing small family farms, preserving land, creating public art, and ensuring community banks thrive.
A small sampling or Antioch University New England graduates includes:
Amanda Littleton (Environmental Studies) District Manager of the Cheshire County Conservation District
Jennifer Risley (Education) Marketing Manager, Monadnock Coop
Georgia Cassimatis (Environmental Studies) W. S. Badger and Founder of Friends of Public Art
David Morrill (Management) W.S. Badger Company
Mari Brunner (Environmental Studies) Planning Technician for the City of Keene
Liza Lowe (Education) Founder of Wild Roots Nature School (a nature-based pre-school)
Julie Tewksbury (Management) Senior Vice President of Operations at Savings Bank of Walpole
Rick Brackett (Environmental Studies) Land Manager and GIS Specialist for the Monadnock Conservancy
Our Antioch University New England Psychological Services Center, which is located at our 40 Avon Street campus, and our Couple and Family Therapy Institute at 331 Main Street in Keene, offer important and vital mental health services to individuals throughout the region.
Antioch University New England is part of Antioch University, an accredited, nonprofit university and a bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education that serves adult students around the world, online, and from its five campuses in four states, in addition to its University-wide graduate and doctoral programs. Antioch University provides learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic and environmental justice. Antioch University has been accredited by the Higher Learning Commission since 1927.
