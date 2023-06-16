Julianna Dodson welcomes guests to Radically Rural CONNECT

Radically Rural Director Julianna Dodson welcomes guests to the CONNECT event at the end of the first day of the 2022 Radically Rural Summit at the Wyman Tavern in Keene.

 Hannah Schroeder/The Keene Sentinel

The 6th annual Radically Rural, a national summit helping to sustain small communities, hopes to attract 700 attendees to Keene this year, said organizers, who recently announced the event dates for the convention — Sept. 27 through 28.

"The momentum for Radically Rural has been building for six years,” said Julianna Dodson, Radically Rural’s director. “This year, it truly feels like we have crested the hill and that gravity is now adding to our velocity in a way that is incredibly exciting. Every week we get folks from all over the country seeking us out to connect to our network and be a part of this movement, and it just keeps building.”

