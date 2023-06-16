The 6th annual Radically Rural, a national summit helping to sustain small communities, hopes to attract 700 attendees to Keene this year, said organizers, who recently announced the event dates for the convention — Sept. 27 through 28.
"The momentum for Radically Rural has been building for six years,” said Julianna Dodson, Radically Rural’s director. “This year, it truly feels like we have crested the hill and that gravity is now adding to our velocity in a way that is incredibly exciting. Every week we get folks from all over the country seeking us out to connect to our network and be a part of this movement, and it just keeps building.”
The summit is a partnership between the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, for which Dodson serves as deputy executive director, and The Keene Sentinel and features experts in seven key sectors of rural life: entrepreneurship, land use, arts and culture, clean energy, downtowns, health care and journalism.
The tracks are managed by local, regional and national experts and include Jessica Gelter (arts and culture); Sarah Powell and Chris Harris (entrepreneurship); Amanda Littleton and Matt Smetana (land and community); Terrence Williams and Jack Rooney (community journalism); India Olchefske (All in for Health); Todd Horner (Main Streets and downtowns); and Rob Werner (clean energy). Each leader presents two to three sessions unique to their track bringing together experts who give their views on and solutions to contemporary issues facing small towns.
The summit also presents a community event — CONNECT — which gathers attendees and residents for an evening of local food, drink and music.
Keynote speakers will be the Brooking’s Institute’s Anthony Pipa, senior fellow for Global Economy and Development for the Center for Sustainable Development. Pipa will lead a panel discussion on how local leaders can better tell their stories about opportunities in rural communities. Chris Estes, co-executive director for the Aspen Institute’s Community Strategy Group, will also be a lead presenter.
“Political, business and population power bases are known to be in metro areas,” said Williams, The Sentinel’s senior advisor for audience and community engagement. “Radically Rural is a reminder of the strengths of small towns and the need for them to adapt and put themselves forward as great places to live and do business.”
Radically Rural has drawn up to 600 registrants in past years with all but two states — Hawaii and Delaware — being represented at the events. Each year, downtown venues are used for the sessions held by track leaders. Attendees, between sessions, spill out into Keene’s downtown to enjoy local retail and restaurants. The idea of Keene’s downtown as a conference center was developed by Radically Rural as a way for attendees to experience small venues scattered around the city center.
"This year feels to me like a turning point in rural,” said Dodson. “Both in looking back on the lessons of history and looking forward to reimagining rural, we are truly bringing folks together who will weave a beautiful tapestry of grassroots solutions and policy.
"Radically Rural is where ideas collide, and it's an immersive experience that you will not want to miss."
For more information on the summit and for the latest updates on the schedule of events, go to www.radicallyrural.org.
