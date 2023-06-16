Radically Rural, a two-day summit in Keene focused on making small communities more livable, is seeking to engage foundations in underwriting the attendance of community and nonprofit leaders.

To be held this year Sept. 27 and 28, the event annually draws hundreds of people who have an interest in seven sectors considered vital to rural America: entrepreneurship, downtowns, arts and culture, land use, clean energy, health and community journalism. More than 60 speakers present ideas on sustainability during nearly two dozen sessions and events within the summit.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.