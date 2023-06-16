Radically Rural, a two-day summit in Keene focused on making small communities more livable, is seeking to engage foundations in underwriting the attendance of community and nonprofit leaders.
To be held this year Sept. 27 and 28, the event annually draws hundreds of people who have an interest in seven sectors considered vital to rural America: entrepreneurship, downtowns, arts and culture, land use, clean energy, health and community journalism. More than 60 speakers present ideas on sustainability during nearly two dozen sessions and events within the summit.
Julianna Dodson, director for Radically Rural, is inviting local foundations to play a more active role in Radically Rural in recognition of their critical work toward the overall economic health of towns and small cities.
"In so many communities, local donors and foundations provide crucial support on everything from nonprofits to community capital initiatives," Dodson said in a statement. "Radically Rural is the perfect platform to build momentum for this work and overall connected rural philanthropic leadership."
Foundations that participate are invited to an evening event on Sept. 26 at which the links between rural life and philanthropy are explored. Foundation sponsorship of Radically Rural includes travel and ticket costs of up to $5,000 for two attendees of a foundation’s choosing. This can include grantees, partners or community members. In addition, the sponsorship of $7,500 includes a free ticket for one staff member from the sponsoring foundation to attend the entire summit as well as a facilitated gathering with other national funders.
These attendees will enjoy full summit programming, including CONNECT, a summit’s annual networking event for the community and attendees.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Help amplify our impact
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.