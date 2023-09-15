In this fast-paced world, our rural region holds a unique position to harness its distinctive character and embrace ideas from all walks of life, opening doors to incredible economic opportunities.
The Radically Rural event, a collaborative effort among the Hannah Grimes Center, The Keene Sentinel, and like-minded organizations, is a game changer. It serves as a platform to ignite change and shed light on the untapped potential within our rural communities. By drawing inspiration from local success stories and beyond, we have the chance to cultivate a thriving business ecosystem that caters to the specific needs of our region.
The pandemic showed that a rural community’s biggest strength is being able to work together, where neighborly support and trust run deep. I know now more than ever that through fostering collaboration we can create an environment that not only encourages entrepreneurship but also nurtures local businesses. The Greater Monadnock Collaborative embodies the idea that by implementing shared marketing initiatives, mentorship programs and networking events, we can tap into the collective wisdom and experiences of our community, bringing everyone to a higher level.
Many people believe that a rural economy has a struggle with the advances that come from innovations in technology. Technological advancements, from e-commerce platforms to remote-work solutions, are breaking down geographical barriers and allowing us to compete on a global scale. By empowering our rural workforce through digital literacy programs and ensuring access to high-speed internet (which has been happening at light speed in the area), we can equip workers with the tools necessary to seize opportunities and attract investments that fuel our economic growth.
Furthermore, sustainability has become a pressing need across all industries. Our rural areas, blessed with abundant natural resources and a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, can take the lead in adopting eco-friendly initiatives. Embracing renewable energy sources, supporting local agriculture, and promoting eco-tourism not only help preserve our breathtaking landscapes but also attract environmentally conscious consumers and businesses seeking authentic experiences.
The Radically Rural idea machine allows us to see how we can use ideas from other “like” communities and shows us how to diversify our local economy. By identifying successful business models from other regions and tailoring them to fit our unique needs, we can broaden our economic foundation and create a resilient ecosystem that can adapt to change. Whether it's agritourism, artisanal crafts or niche manufacturing, let us leverage our regional strengths and resources to drive innovation and entice investment. And let us promote what we do – to the world and more importantly within the region.
Radically Rural is an event not just to share rural ideas; it is more about celebrating success and understanding what didn’t work and why.
The Greater Monadnock Collaborative uses these three words: connect, communicate and collaborate. And no other event showcases the potential that can happen when all three are put into practice at one time.
Luca Paris is CEO and president of the Greater Monadnock Collaborative regional chamber of commerce.
