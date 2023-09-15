Radically Rural launches 6th annual summit

"Reimagining Rural” is the theme of this year’s Radically Rural summit, which is expected to draw hundreds to Keene to exchange ideas to sustain small communities.
Organized by The Keene Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, the 6th annual rural innovation summit, set for Sept. 27 and 28, promises to be a blend of insights gained from years past and a response to the realities of the present, organizers say.
“This year feels to me like a turning point in rural life,” says Julianna Dodson, director of Radically Rural. “Both in looking back on the lessons of history and looking forward to reimagining rural, we are truly bringing folks together who will weave a beautiful tapestry of grassroots solutions and policy.”
Dodson says Radically Rural provides the space and time to learn, grow, share ideas and address rural challenges head-on with the goal of sparking change in the minds of attendees and, in turn, the communities to which they return.
Sessions for Radically Rural 2023 are scheduled for various locations throughout Keene’s downtown. For a full, up-to-date schedule and to purchase tickets to attend, visit www.radicallyrural.org.
Dodson expressed excitement about the momentum the gathering has gained during the past six years: “This year, it truly feels like we have crested the hill and that gravity is now adding to our velocity in a way that is incredibly exciting. Every week we get folks from all over the country seeking us out to connect to our network and be a part of this movement, and it just keeps building.”
The summit’s scope covers seven key sectors of rural life, including entrepreneurship, land use, arts and culture, clean energy, downtowns, health care and journalism. Each track session is led by local, regional and national experts.
Keynote speakers this year are Tony Pipa, senior fellow for Global Economy and Development at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Sustainable Development, and Chris Estes, co-executive director for the Aspen Institute’s Community Strategy Group.
Pipa will lead a panel discussion Sept. 27 on how small communities can better leverage federal programs, and on Sept. 28 Estes will offer a new framework for equitable and sustainable rural prosperity. Both keynotes begin at 9 a.m.
Among several notable national speakers, this year’s event will include:
Christiaan Mader, founder/editor of The Current in Lafayette, La.; Carolina Guerrero, co-founder Radio Ambulante, an NPR program; and Arik Ligeti, director of audience for The Narwhal, a non-profit online publication out of Victoria, British Columbia. They will discuss best practices for fundraising to support local journalism.
Theater and film maker Catherine Stewart of Film Unbound, who will unveil her work using theater to promote community-based problem solving.
Andy Pressman, sustainable agriculture and rural communities director for the National Center for Appropriate Technology, who will moderate a discussion on Wendell Berry, a Kentucky farmer, writer and rural advocate, and Berry’s described “agrarianism” and how it applies to rural life today.
Barbara Pierce, director of justice initiatives for the Crime and Justice Institute, who will share stories from the frontlines in driving creative solutions for rural health care.
More than 50 speakers are scheduled to present at Radically Rural in nearly 20 sessions across two days.
Local experts join others from across the country to lead the track sessions:
Jessica Gelter, executive director for Arts Alive, has planned Arts and Culture track sessions that highlight how the arts foster connections within communities, cultivate a sense of pride in rural spaces and embrace the increasing diversity of our society.
Amanda Littleton and Matt Smetana of the Cheshire County Conservation District will run sessions for the Land and Community track that stress the importance of creating stronger connections between individuals and the land, not only for economic benefit but also for social cohesion and healing.
Terrence Williams and Jack Rooney of The Keene Sentinel, will lead the Community Journalism track sessions featuring a theme of “How’d they do that?” Sessions will present stories on local media successes at a time when many rural news organizations are struggling financially.
Todd Horner of the Southwest Region Planning Commission offers a session for the Main Street track that demonstrates how strong downtowns play a crucial role in the ongoing economic prosperity of small cities and towns.
India Olchefske, project associate for the Partners for Andean Community Health, and Rob Werner, New Hampshire director for the League of Conservation Voters, have organized a joint session on how public health impacts of climate change are increasingly evident in health conditions such as asthma, exposure to ticks and Lyme Disease, even mental illness. Olchefske runs the All in for Health track, and Werner heads up the Clean Energy track.
Chris Harris, senior director of growth and strategy for the Kansas Leadership Center, and Sara Powell, program director for the Hannah Grimes Center, will lead the Entrepreneurship track. They have planned a session on how entrepreneurs can find capital for their enterprises.
The summit also plays host to the annual CONNECT event, where attendees will have the opportunity to gather for an evening of local food, drink, music and networking. This year’s event is planned for Sept. 27 at Stonewall Farm beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Also staged at the conference will be the Solutions Slam on Sept. 28, when participants have one minute each to share groundbreaking ideas for solving rural challenges. The best idea wins $500. And the annual PitchFork Challenge final event takes place Sept. 28, during which entrepreneurs pitch business ideas to potential funders with coaching provided in advance. A $10,000 grant is awarded to the best pitch.
In past years, Radically Rural has seen up to 600 registrants representing nearly all states, according to organizers, who are hoping to attract 700 this year. The summit uses various downtown venues for sessions, allowing attendees to explore Keene’s center. This “downtown as a conference center” was an idea developed by Radically Rural as a way for participants to experience small venues scattered around the city center and to showcase a way for all sorts of events to be hosted in small towns.
Terrence Williams, The Sentinel’s senior advisor for audience and community engagement, says, “Political, business and population power bases are known to be in metro areas. Radically Rural is a reminder of the strengths of small towns and the need for them to adapt and put themselves forward as great places to live and do business.” T
Annika Kristiansen lives in the high desert surrounding Telluride, Colo., where she serves as her local 4-H coordinator, teaches yoga and works as a freelance writer. She loves rural living and can be found skiing, biking, trail running, tending to her chickens and jumping into high alpine lakes with her dogs, Jax and Maya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.