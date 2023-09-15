Radically Rural launches 6th annual summit

Alys Mann of Sullivan, N.Y., asks a question during a track session at the 2022 Radically Rural summit in Keene. 

 File photo/Hannah Schroeder/The Keene Sentinel

"Reimagining Rural” is the theme of this year’s Radically Rural summit, which is expected to draw hundreds to Keene to exchange ideas to sustain small communities.

Organized by The Keene Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, the 6th annual rural innovation summit, set for Sept. 27 and 28, promises to be a blend of insights gained from years past and a response to the realities of the present, organizers say.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.