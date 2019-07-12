Location: 93 Park Ave., Keene

Current owner: John Plotkin of South Deerfield, Massachusetts, along with five relatives who are principals

Established: 1919 in Athol, Massachusetts by Isadore Plotkin, John’s grandfather

Service/product: Furniture, mattresses and carpeting

Employees: 11

Q: What advice would you give a business just starting out?

A: “Be on top off all aspects of the business: purchasing, cost of advertising — including customer acquisition cost — staffing needs, occupancy costs, service, service, service. Never rest on your laurels. Always strive for 100% customer satisfaction.”