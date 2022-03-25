Peterborough Charges Ahead

The town of Peterborough is in the midst of a project that will put it on the map — more specifically, the PlugShare map.
Last year, Peterborough voters approved an article in the town warrant to allocate $35,000 from Greater Downtown Tax Increment Finance District funds to purchase two charging pedestals that will service four parking stations installed in the new municipal Riverwalk Parking Lot. They are 240-volt AC, level two chargers faster than 110 V house current but slower than the high-speed, high-voltage DC chargers used along interstate highways.
The Peterborough Energy Committee put the project together, and the select board also approved it in 2021.
The energy committee works on technical projects such as installing solar panels at ConVal Regional High School that began last year.
“We looked at the growth of electric vehicles as an indicator,” notes Committee Chair Emily Manns. “At the time, only 2% of vehicles on the road were electric, but growth is massive. We thought (the chargers) would modernize the town, and that would be a way to The Peterborough Energy Committee put the project together and the selectboard and justify the funding.”
The goal is to have people walk around downtown and patronize local businesses (shopping, dining, seeing a movie, visiting the library, et cetera) while their cars charge, and to attract travelers off the highway.
Currently, the nearest charging stations to Peterborough are in Keene, Swanzey, Hancock and Nashua, according to plugshare.com, a community-based online tool that maps out charging stations around the world.
The town received proposals from six vendors and decided to move forward with ChargeLab after considering installation costs and how easy it would be to add more chargers to the station in the future.
The units are the EVBox Iqon, a premium commercial charging solution created specifically for the North American electric vehicle market. Each unit has Bluetooth technology that enables integration with multiple software providers and an 8-inch multi-language LCD touchscreen; up to 7.2 kW at 30 A (charges up to 25 miles in an hour). They are designed to be easy to install and maintain.
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, level-two chargers can power 10 to 20 miles each hour of charging. The chargers would be equipped to charge users for the electricity used; 8% of the revenue will go to ChargeLab, and the remaining 92% will go to the town.
According to the specification sheet, people will be charged to use the station — which is about 75 inches tall, 16 inches wide and 12 inches deep.
Peterborough will pay a monthly fee to ChargeLab for a yearly total of $4,400, and the company will handle billing, credit card processing and maintenance. The contract is for a lease agreement, so the town can decide to buy the equipment, opt-out, and have it removed or renew the lease in five years.
The startup costs, including the payments to ChargeLab and installing the chargers, total $16,190 in the first year. The project will cost $33,950 over five years, not including electricity.
It’s unclear how much the electricity bill will be each month because it’s dependent on utilization.
Per the vendor’s recommendation, the committee based its cost estimates on the chargers being used 20% of the time, which would bring the monthly bill to just under $500.
“We want the highest level of usage,” says Manns. “It reduces the demand charges per use. The fixed monthly cost is not justifiable with low usage.”
Last summer, Seth MacLean, Peterborough’s director of public works, ordered two EVBox Iqon chargers. After supply-chain issues delayed shipping for several months, they have arrived.
A public hearing will be held shortly to set rates.
“We are currently aiming for the first week of April to have the units fully installed, commissioned, and ready for use by the public,” wrote MacLean in an email.
“We thought (the chargers) would be an amenity for businesses, but it evolved into realization they would be a bigger amenity for residents,” says Manns. “It’s equitable. People who rent (in Peterborough) want to save money (by purchasing an electric vehicle), but they have nowhere to charge it. We want them to charge at a public station.”