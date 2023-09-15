Pandemic-fueled growth creates happy challenges for this mountain town

A little over 100 years ago, newly built railroads carved through the mountains of central New Hampshire, bringing eager visitors to a burgeoning tourist haven: a little town called Plymouth.
Today, though much about the town and the surrounding area has changed, the spirit of Plymouth as a destination for visitors — and more recently, a surge of new residents — has not.
Tucked into the foothills at the southern end of the White Mountains, Plymouth is flanked by the winding Pemigewasset River to the east of the downtown and the Tenney Mountain Ski Resort to the west. A short, 20-minute drive down state roads ends in the northern part of Lake Winnipesaukee and surrounding water that make up New Hampshire’s Lakes Region, so popular among New Englanders and visitors alike.
“Plymouth is a conduit between the lakes and the White Mountains. There’s a lot to offer with regards to nature,” says Plymouth Town Manager Scott Weden.
It’s no surprise, then, that its position, tucked in the middle of so many natural attractions, has made Plymouth an attraction of its own. It’s rife with hotels and resorts, and the Main Street that runs through town boasts restaurants, taverns and small, locally owned boutiques like Ladders Thrift Store and Plymouth Soap Works, a holistic beauty supply store.
“Those are the kinds of businesses that make a difference; they come in and fix up buildings and provide a good experience. They create a downtown,” says Matty Leighton, executive director of the Central New Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, adding that this has been the case through much of Plymouth’s history. “There’s a really strong bedrock of businesses that have been here for a long time. There hasn’t been that downtown die-off with empty storefronts.”
Alongside the draws of nature and local business, other attractions have helped Plymouth’s growth and popularity over the years, including Plymouth State University, a public university founded in the late 19th century that sits along the river and runs a popular performing arts center called the Silver Center for the Arts. Additionally, Plymouth is proud home to the Flying Monkey Cultural Center, a renovated 1920s vaudeville theater that now hosts plays, films and music.
Plymouth’s history as a tourist destination, which was spurred by the advent of railroads just before the turn of the 20th century, is just one part of a larger — arguably eclectic — backstory to the town. Founded in the mid-1700s, Plymouth started from humble beginnings with saw mills, agriculture and small manufacturing companies making things like farm equipment. Over the next century, more manufacturing companies arrived in town, crafting a wide array of goods.
Tanneries became popular in Plymouth, which birthed companies like Draper and Maynard, a sporting goods manufacturer specializing in baseball mitts and caps. The company was so popular, in fact, that baseball legend Babe Ruth made a special visit to the town just to see it.
Other companies included a pharmaceutical cream manufacturer and even a small — but popular —lamp maker in the mid-1900s named Norman Perry, whose vintage lamps now sell for hundreds, even thousands, of dollars.
“Other towns were built on ‘mono’ industries, but we were varied,” says Plymouth Historical Society Board Member Stacey Yap. She adds that a lot of the Plymouth factories of the 19th and 20th centuries were smaller businesses.
But it isn’t just factories and tourism that Plymouth is known for. A Plymouth-born and raised abolitionist named Nathaniel Peabody Rodgers had a home that served as a “major stop” on the Underground Railroad in the 1800s, says Yap, noting that the house was later torn down after it was abandoned and fell into disrepair.
Plymouth’s varied past has given way to a transformative future as the town is currently undergoing a kind of evolution following the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic broke out more than three years ago, residents and small businesses in Plymouth were greatly affected, says Leighton, adding that the number of Chamber of Commerce members dropped by around 40 percent. “It was a tough time for businesses,” she says.
But then, even as businesses remained closed and events canceled, residents and town officials started noticing a swift change: People from outside of Plymouth, and even outside of New Hampshire, began to move to the town in droves. “We have seen a steady growth over the last three years since the pandemic … We have seen a lot of out-of-state families coming to build homes in Plymouth,” says Weden.
He says many families were drawn to the rural community amid the pandemic by things like the arts center and the schools. The change has been palpable. Leighton says the town has been more of a bustling hot spot in recent months than she’s seen in years.
“This summer is the summer I feel like we’re really bouncing back,” Leighton says, attributing the change to both new residents and people simply being excited to gather again. “I see it getting busier. In terms of tourism it’s the busiest I’ve seen.”
But, while the town celebrates a growing population, it’s also undergoing a new strain on housing stock. Weden says the town — located in a rural area as it is — simply does not have a large housing inventory, and many new residents are opting instead to purchase land and build their own.
Backed by a $135,000 grant from the state, Plymouth is currently holding a housing study to gather data and community input about available homes in Plymouth and about how to address the town’s housing issue.
One potential for growth and new housing is the plan for a $30 million redevelopment of the Tenney Mountain Ski Resort, which just reopened this year after 12 years dormant, according to the Concord Monitor newspaper. Weden says that redevelopment could bring more single-family housing and workforce housing to the area, lightening the town’s housing strain.
Alongside housing questions, Leighton says she hopes Plymouth will also consider opportunities for greater public transportation and free and available parking, especially as population growth continues to bring more people into the downtown.
Despite questions over parking and housing, many are excited about Plymouth’s future. Yap says that the population of Plymouth has long been aging, but the influx of new residents is starting to transform that.
“They’re bringing young children back, and it’s really amazing,” she says, calling the change a kind of “small town revival.” T
Anna Merriman is a journalist who has written for the Valley News of Lebanon, N.H., VTDigger and Vox, among other publications. She splits her time between Vermont and Warsaw, Poland, where she is an editor for an arts and culture magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.