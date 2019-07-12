Location: 49 Vose Farm Road, Peterborough
Owner(s): Joshua Velasquez, Adam Hamilton and Peter Morgante
Launched: 2014 in Harrisville; moved to Peterborough late 2018
Service/product: Plant-based cashew cheese
Employees: 5 (looking to hire 2 now and 3 more by the end of the year)
Q: What advice would you give a business just starting out?
A: “Don’t let certain things discourage you, because if you do have a great product, service or whatever you’re looking to start, at the end of the day, if you feel like you have a go at it, then roll the dice and do it. But really do your homework. It’ll make your adventure a lot easier if you gather all that information way before … Go to (expos), walk the floor, pay for whatever it costs to walk the floor, and start talking to the people that may potentially be your customers or your competitors.”