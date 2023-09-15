In 2019, entrepreneurs Adam Hamilton and Josh Valesquez were confident their small business idea of plant-based cheese would find a consumer following.
After several years of product testing and development, Hamilton says they were ready to go into production but were short on capital. “We needed a manufacturing plant, but we didn’t have the resources for that, and when you are first starting out, you are not bankable,” Hamilton says, meaning a bank loan with a repayment schedule and interest was not an option.
Enter “angel investors.”
“Angel investing is more patient capital,” explains Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene. “It may be some years down the road before revenues are realized.”
The angel investor, she says, “is the type of person willing to put money in and wait because they realize it will take some time to generate revenue.”
Hamilton says he and Velasquez had no formal plans on how to raise capital for their Peterborough company, Nuttin Ordinary, which is being renamed Shire’s.
“We went out into the community, and we began telling everyone what we were doing,” Hamilton says. “For us it was a multipronged strategy because we didn’t know where to start. We contacted anyone and everyone we could think of – Hannah Grimes, our senators, congresswomen, local investors, economic development groups.”
As word spread, capital came in, and Hamilton says they have raised more than $1 million in four years.
Angel investment can be structured in myriad ways, but often the debt is convertible to equity in the company.
Last year the company brought on strategic advisers as investors. “They are helping us reposition for growth and as we go forward,” Hamilton says. “Businesses that are beyond just an idea and starting to think about the next step, that [angel investing] is the way to go.”
When Nuttin Ordinary was searching for investors, Hamilton says he learned that angel investing is well defined and organized in many parts of the country but not in the Monadnock region.
That lack of organization of local investors is what Kristiansen said the Hannah Grimes Center is looking to address. “We are putting together a network of local people interested in investing locally,” Kristiansen says. “This would be a broad range of areas, and if there is an opportunity, we would send out notices for people to get in touch with us as investors. We believe there are people around here who would like to invest in their own community.”
Joost Gazendam is a co-founder and CEO of Detact Diagnostics, a biotech company based in the Netherlands with a Keene office. Founded in 2014, the company is currently seeking FDA approval for its bacterial detection platform through clinical trials.
When Gazendam was working as an army trauma surgeon, he experienced firsthand the difficulty of sometimes distinguishing between an infection with bacteria present, or only inflammation in injuries or from disease or surgery. After a few years of research to ensure such a bacterial detection test was not available, Gazendam says Detact accelerated its research and development over the last five years and developed the VIPER platform, from which low-cost, easy-to-use and scalable tests can be developed. Detact has also developed a bacteria detection test for post-pasteurized milk.
A consultant with the company, who was working with the Hannah Grimes Center to bring biotech to the region, suggested Keene for a U.S. presence.
“We were looking for an area that wanted to support biotech,” Gazendam says. “Boston is one area, but we would be one of many, and in Keene there isn’t any biotech yet, which means we can bring that to the region. And the region wants to support biotech.”
Detact has a lab at Keene State College, and though still doing research and development, is gearing up for production in the greater Keene area using existing infrastructure. A Gates Foundation grant to develop two tests helped with part of the funding, but Gazendam says the company will need more.
“We are now looking for local investments to help us set up and run the lab,” Gazendam says.
The field of biotech requires a lot of work, investment and expense before revenues are realized, and for that reason it is considered risky by traditional lenders, which is why Kristiansen sees an opportunity. “If we want to have this high-quality growth industry in rural areas, angel investing becomes all that more important,” Kristiansen says.
How it works
Hollis McGuire, an adviser with the Small Business Development Center in Manchester, started two angel investment firms, Northeast Angels and later ImpactNH fund, which focused on raising capital for women-owned businesses.
“Clearly women were getting less of the pie,” McGuire says. “We did an angel fund and pooled our money. It is a different way of organizing but the same theme.”
The payback to investors was either through royalty payments or equity in the business.
“I worked with small businesses for a long time, and one thing that comes up on a recurring basis is ‘where can I get capital?’” McGuire says.
Angel investments can be structured in different ways. Often the investors’ capital starts as debt but as the company grows is converted to equity.
The advantages are primarily no scheduled repayment of the debt and the investors are willing to allow more time for the business to grow and realize revenues. “It has to be enough of something to buy into,” Kristiansen says.
Angel investors will require an exit strategy to realize their profits but may also be willing to offer management and strategic planning assistance.
There can be the risk of ceding control of the company if investors assume more than 50 percent ownership, but the owners can stipulate in any agreement that no investor will obtain a controlling interest in the business.
The funding mechanism for startups and young companies is not well defined in rural areas, and that is why there is a lower rate of business startups in rural regions, Kristiansen says. “That is one of the reasons we are primed for angel investing: There is a need for it. I think some of the relationships exist, so it is a great opportunity to get local dollars into local companies.”
