In 2019, entrepreneurs Adam Hamilton and Josh Valesquez were confident their small business idea of plant-based cheese would find a consumer following.

After several years of product testing and development, Hamilton says they were ready to go into production but were short on capital. “We needed a manufacturing plant, but we didn’t have the resources for that, and when you are first starting out, you are not bankable,” Hamilton says, meaning a bank loan with a repayment schedule and interest was not an option.

Patrick O'Grady has been a reporter covering central western New Hampshire for 30 years. He was a reporter and later managing editor with the Eagle Times in Claremont and currently reports for the Valley News in Lebanon and The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough. He has also written for the Granite State News Collaborative.

