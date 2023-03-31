In this issue of The Business Journal we celebrate the trendsetters, individuals who have developed their own brand of energy and vision from the lessons they have learned so far in their lives. Twenty years from now, one of them will be writing this article as a thank-you to the generation that follows them.

Twenty-three years ago, I came to Keene at the age of 33 with my wife, Lindy. We came to create the life we wanted in a community that has given so much to so many people.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.