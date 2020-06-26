In the past few months, as schools closed and governments issued stay-at-home orders, companies have had to quickly navigate myriad changes, from employees working at home to challenges in supply and demand. We talked to three area companies about their experience adapting to the pandemic.
OMEGA OPTICAL: INCREASING EFFICIENCY
Omega Optical’s three-building campus in Brattleboro is normally a busy place, with a lot of interaction among its 85 employees. Bob Mann, Omega’s vice president for sales, marketing and quality, says that when he started at the company two years ago, his thought was, All this running around and talking to people is not as efficient as it might be.
The company, which celebrated its 50th-anniversary last year, is on the cutting edge of optical technology, but it had been slower to embrace office-related technologies, to Mann’s frustration.
Now, though, employees are using company chat interfaces and conference calling, among other 21st-century tech tools. They have to: all Omega employees who can work from home are doing so. And Mann says he’s pleased with the result.
“People have actually been more efficient in getting work done,” he says.
Efficiency has increased in other areas, too: For example, Mann says that paper processes that used to use a ream or so of paper every week have all been digitized.
Of course, the shift hasn’t been without its challenges. The IT team had to work hard to make the transition possible, says Cathy Belcik, Omega’s controller. They had to get everyone set up with the right equipment at home, as well as reconfigure the company server to make it remote-accessible. The company had to increase its server bandwidth, and some employees had to upgrade their home internet speed as well. But ultimately, the transition has been successful, Mann and Belcik note. Only one employee was not able to get adequate internet at home and has continued to work onsite.
Post-crisis, Mann envisions that some employees could keep working remotely. Belcik would like to see some of her IT team back onsite, but she says that for her, working at home gives her more focus, as well as more time to get things done since it takes away her commute.
Mann agrees: “I personally think I’m far more effective working at my home office,” he says.
He worked remotely for years before joining Omega, and he feels that Omega’s open-concept sales office has sometimes inhibited employees who need to make calls.
While some of Omega’s customers have reduced their orders or even gone out of business in response to the pandemic, many of Omega’s customers are essential businesses in the biotech industry. Omega’s filters are used in virus testing, as well as in UV sterilization devices. (During normal times, they also supply filters for many other applications, from the Hubble telescope to self-driving cars.)
The company has supported its production workers with additional safety measures on the floor, a daily COVID newsletter and group counseling sessions through their employee assistance provider, as well as morale-boosting strategies like pizza and bonuses.
“[There’s a] feeling of Wow, OK, we’re helping in the fight,” Mann says.
As governments pour funding into virus-related technologies, Omega plans to be at the forefront of developing new solutions.
FILTRINE: ‘NIMBLE AND FORWARD-THINKING’
At Filtrine, in Keene, flexibility was a company value already.
“We’re a medium-sized manufacturer, but we’re really a small family company,” vice president George Hansel says. “We’ve tried to push back on the rigidity of a big corporate culture.”
The company is used to working with each of its employees individually — and that is exactly what they needed to do to adapt to the pandemic.
Filtrine produces water purification and chilling systems for commercial, industrial and medical use, as well as related products like drinking fountains. The company has a little less than 100 employees. Those who work in manufacturing, testing and shipping still work at the facility, practicing social distancing and taking extra cleaning precautions. The administrative and sales staff, meanwhile, are now working from home.
Filtrine has had to furlough a handful of employees who handled public relations, as call volumes have dropped and activities, such as tours for legislators, are postponed indefinitely. But the vast majority of employees have been able to continue doing their jobs.
It took a couple of weeks for everyone to adjust, notes Hansel, but ultimately the shift has been successful. All meetings are now held over video conference, using technologies such as Zoom, and employees are able to access the company server remotely. Despite the occasional glitch, such as one person having to call into meetings from their phone due to internet issues, work has been able to proceed as usual.
“I’m very, very proud of the employees that really adopted new technologies and new ways of working,” Hansel says.
He attributes much of the success of the transition to open communication, regular check-ins and clear policies.
“Clearly define what it is you’re trying to accomplish,” he advises, and communicate both that purpose and the necessary changes throughout the organization.
Hansel says that while Filtrine was braced for challenges with supply and demand, so far they haven’t encountered many. In the long-term, though, the situation is less certain. Much of Filtrine’s business is connected to new construction, and a dip in new construction projects now may impact Filtrine in the coming year. But, Hansel says, Filtrine is well diversified.
“We’re coming up with the next latest and greatest thing, we’re changing the emerging market, we’re nimble and forward-thinking,” he says. “We just need to continue to do that.”
Will any of Filtrine’s employees continue to work from home after the COVID crisis passes? Hansel doesn’t think so.
“It’s nice to have this in our back pocket if we need it,” he says. But, “honestly, I’m looking to get back to business as usual, having people come to an office every day and interact with each other.”
C&S WHOLESALE GROCERS: ESSENTIAL, HIGH DEMAND
While many businesses have had to close and lay off workers in response to the COVID-19 shutdown, C&S Wholesale Grocers has the opposite problem. According to its website, C&S supplies 7,700 stores with 137,000 products. And right now, demand is high.
The company is in the process of adding 2,000 additional employees to its existing 15,000-person workforce. The company has more than 30 facilities around the country, from South Carolina to Hawaii, including a facility in Brattleboro and the company headquarters in Keene.
The majority of the workforce are frontline workers, but administration and sales staff are working from home. According to Miriam Ort, C&S’s chief human resources officer, the technological aspect of the transition has been smooth. C&S already had a remote worker policy, so the structures and tools were in place. Meetings take place online or by conference call, and teams have even managed to hold online versions of customer-oriented events, such as food shows.
Supporting remote collaboration and employees’ physical and emotional well-being are less straightforward but no less important.
“This is a company culture that is very connected,” Ort says.
She described some of the creative ways that teams have maintained that connectivity, including hosting informal “coffee hour” video calls and creating podcasts for their fellow employees with tips on working from home.
C&S already partners with an employee assistance program that provides resources for physical and mental well-being. Those offerings have been adapted and expanded for the current situation.
“A big part of what helps people feel comfortable in this environment is feeling connected,” Ort says. Keeping people connected and informed empowers them to do what needs to be done.
C&S has also conducted surveys to learn about its workers’ needs.
“[Changes are] built on the input of the people they’re built for,” Ort says.
For example, C&S has worked to create more outdoor spaces where workers can spend their breaks since social distancing limits indoor options.
Like Hansel, Ort credits C&S’ success to a mission-focused approach.
“[The demand has] put a stretch on our organization,” Ort says. “I have been amazed … at how we have stepped up to that. Everyone is so clear on our mission that people feel really motivated to work through the challenges.”
She says feedback from customers, with photos of stocked shelves, tells them they are rising to the occasion.
“We’ve all worked through crises,” Ort says. “But this is unprecedented … So sustained, so pervasive, so global in nature. … I don’t think anyone has really dealt with anything of this scope and scale.”
Marisa D. Keller is a writer and editor who lives in Brattleboro, Vermont.