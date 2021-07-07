A recent trend on LinkedIn showed that if people were given the choice of a $30,000 raise or be able to work from home permanently, most people would choose to work from home. In fact, 64% of people would rather stay home than take a pay raise. One career expert wasn’t surprised by this statistic: “I’m not surprised at all. The pandemic provided an opportunity for many professionals to ‘reset’ and rediscover their priorities. Most professionals found working from home provided a better work/life balance, more time with family and friends, and decreased stress levels. Utilizing technology to its fullest extent is the way of the future. More employers will need to offer flexible scheduling and remote work options to remain competitive when it comes to attracting talented professionals,” said Chelsea Jay-Wiltse, career coach and expert at Intelligent.com. A business owner also shared his thoughts on what this means for different industries: “The pandemic lockdown only accelerated the work-from-home trend. In a digital age, commuting is a waste of time for many professions. If you work in retail or construction, then sure, you need to show up to do the work. If face-time is important to company culture, then businesses should consider rotating schedules where staff visits home base once a week. The key is in measuring the value that people provide rather than the hours they work. This mindset eliminates concerns over employees who work fewer hours than their peers because it’s the value they produce that matters, regardless of how long it takes. Work-from-home rewards workers with hundreds of more hours of personal time each year, making for a better work-life balance, and happier employees produce better results,” according to Dennis Consorte, small business consultant and expert at Digital.com. (Editor’s Note: The Business Journal will be examining post-pandemic work-from-home trends happening locally in an upcoming issue.)
