Rural communities face unique challenges in solving local issues when compared to their urban counterparts. Less access to capital and gaps in technical expertise, public services, infrastructure and inventory of suitable commercial real estate are often roadblocks to progress.
A common denominator bottlenecking these issues is capacity and having a smaller toolbox of solutions. Professional, networked leaders can be the difference between, for example, building a community center or recruiting a new business, and not. Navigating the grant-funding landscape is a time-intensive art that requires a great deal of coordination, sometimes outweighing the capacity of local volunteers.
While new funding opportunities through recent federal legislation are a game changer for communities, it has caused many to scramble to find the right staff to capitalize on once-in-a-generation opportunities. Additional strain has been placed on local government and nonprofit staff as they have sought to navigate the web of new funding opportunities, let alone existing programs.
The Brookings Institution’s Reimagining Rural policy initiative brought attention to the fragmentation of economic development funding in a 2020 report, providing compelling evidence for the necessity of capacity-building work. According to the report, “over 400 programs are open to rural communities for economic and community development, spanning 13 departments, 10 independent agencies, and over 50 offices and sub-agencies.”
While it would be easy to conclude that an agency like the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development can provide only housing grants, the agency also provides funding for small business development and job creation. Another example is the federal Department of the Interior, most known for public land management and work with Native Americans. This agency can provide funding for water infrastructure improvements for small towns. Beyond knowing about the various programs, rural communities and organizations may not have the capacity to deliver an innovative idea on their own. In other words, more needs to be done with less.
This is where New Hampshire’s Monadnock Region excels. Organizations like the Southwest Region Planning Commission, Southwest Community Services and others have played a vital role in collaborating on some of the region’s premier developments. By working with community partners, the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. has leveraged more than $100 million in tax credits and grants in support of community and economic development projects since its founding in 1985. Such projects include the Keene Public Library expansion, Alice Peck Day Hospital in Lebanon, and numerous manufacturing facilities in the Monadnock Region.
The most recent example is the region’s Bringing It Home Project, a pilot program created to incubate and empower home-based child-care providers that involved six entities. In June 2023, MEDC was awarded a $500,000 state tax credit grant from the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority to launch the program. Funding will be used for housing rehabilitation for home-based childcare providers.
This approach was taken for many reasons. The cost of commercial retail space for new child-care centers can often be out of reach for providers. Home-based care can be a better fit for some families. Rural communities might not have suitable commercial real estate available. Residents in a town of 500 have the same level of urgency in finding child-care services as those in a city of 50,000 but with fewer ways to solve the problem. This program will greatly expand child-care access in small communities like these. The solution to the child-care crisis will not be solved by a single approach, and rural communities need to be creative as they have fewer tools to address it.
In response to the growing concern of capacity-building for grant funding, a local group led by Southwest Region Planning Commission and the Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Planning Commission was assembled to find a solution. As part of the state’s Collaborative Economic Development Region (CEDR) initiative, the South-West CEDR was created and quickly chose to find ways to increase grant-seeking capacity.
This would be done by selecting projects needing assistance and coordinating consulting services. Selected projects will advance housing, downtown transportation and recreation, and hands-on learning. As in many areas, no single initiative is likely to be a permanent solution. However, initiatives that foster creative partnerships add new tools to the region’s community and economic development toolbox and improve lives.
Cody Morrison is executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. in Keene. He can be reached by email at info@monadnockedc.org, by phone at 603-313-3800, or through the website, monadnockedc.org.
