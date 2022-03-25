Minding Your Business: Social Media

When you get to be my age, you get reflective. Recently Bill Mahr hosted a guest named Johann Eduard Hari on his TV show. I had never heard of the gentleman, nor would I vouch for the validity of his work. Nonetheless, the subject of his latest book, “Stolen Focus” intrigued me on multiple levels.
The book’s premise is that our ability to focus has been “stolen” as a result of being bombarded by snippets of information. The research used to validate his position may or may not be substantive, but intuitively his premise made sense to me.
As a society, we have developed an ever-increasing appetite for nonsensical tidbits of information. When a cat or stupid human trick video garners 11 million views, I’d say something’s amiss.
Hari’s appearance triggered several observations. One: what constitutes technology today is not technology but the opportunistic — and generally unproductive — application of technology. Two: the lack of critical thinking skills — which require a certain level of focus — has contributed to our acceptance of any information as valid, regardless of its source. And three: we are becoming overly dependent upon “machines” to do stuff for us.
Let me expand on these observations.
I don’t consider Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or any social media company a “technology” company. They are conduits for the dissemination of information. These information-sharing platforms do leverage serious technology (most of which was developed by others, by the way). But the technology developed by the likes of Facebook is by and large designed to collect users’ information for the sole purpose of monetizing it.
I have no quarrel with social media companies making money from peoples’ information. Television has done that since its inception in a lower-tech way. Today, Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri can, and do, monitor your every move. Google tracks every mouse click you perform. And Facebook can extract contacts from your email directories to weave a detailed profile of you and all those with whom you interact.
Most people find no issue with any of this, and so be it, but it isn’t technology. It is the voluntary act of giving all your personal information to for-profit companies in exchange for the privilege of expressing your views to the world and for a few other minor conveniences.
Years ago, in California, I was at the genesis of several true technology revolutions, including the development of the personal computer and the video technology that serves as the basis for Facetime, Zoom and all video communications. The personal computer was responsible for expanding computing power from large, centralized data centers to everyone’s home. Videoconferencing has added an important layer to our communications. Both represented major advancements to overall productivity.
The internet was another major advancement. It created a ubiquitous network of information available at your fingertips. This was arguably the most significant productivity advancement of our time. Sadly, it has also been the foundation for the frivolous social media movement, which, arguably, detracts from overall productivity.
Social media’s contribution to technology is the ability to “like” someone’s choice of breakfast. That may be an exaggeration, but you get my point. It has created nothing new. It has simply leveraged existing technology.
Regarding my second point, I won’t blame social media entirely for destroying the lack of critical thinking skills, but it has thrown fuel on the fire.
In the old days, there was much less information available, but what was available was vetted for the most part. News was news. Before disseminating a story, media companies would require multiple sources to corroborate the facts. When individuals did research, we’d go to the library to access reference books that were also meticulously vetted.
Today, we Google stuff and are presented with a combination of sponsored (i.e., ads) sites and information from a plethora of other sources. Some are (perhaps) vetted, but most are not. And unless you possess critical thinking skills — and know-how to analyze and assimilate this data dump — you’re likely to reach a spurious conclusion. The best example of this is the Russian-backed websites that attempted to distort our election process. This was not possible on a large scale before technology made it so.
On my last point, I know I will open myself up to “you sound like your parents” criticism. And I concede that. However, I have come to the realization that my parents knew much more than I gave them credit for — and that is true of every older generation.
Younger generations assume we don’t get it and just long for the good old days. And while that is sometimes true, I do not long for the days before the internet (or indoor plumbing), and I do get it. I’m not talking about music or fashion or any ancillary component of society that changes with every generation. I’m talking about what I believe constitutes a societal advancement and what does not.
The ability of everyone to express an opinion is not necessarily an advancement. Only educated opinions have value, and most peoples’ opinions are not educated. The ability to access information from anywhere in the world with a keystroke is an advancement. Posting six-second videos on TikTok is not.
Technology correctly leveraged is a boon to productivity and society at large. Technology misused can have the opposite effect. I also believe that developing an over-dependence on technology will have numerous unintended negative consequences. Ultimately our ability to perform even the most mundane task will atrophy.
Some will argue that offloading mundane tasks to machines will improve productivity, and to an extent, that is true. But be careful what you wish for because the downside of an over-dependence on technology is best illustrated in the 1960 movie “Time Machine” or the 1968 classic “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Both films portend our future if our priorities regarding the way we leverage technology do not change.
Technological advancements play a critical role in bettering our lives and the planet at large. However, when technology is misused for primarily frivolous purposes, it can have the opposite effect.