How do you know if your organization warrants developing a culture of coaching? Ask yourself this question: Do you believe any of your employees have more potential than their current performance level? If your answer is yes, what’s the cost to your organization of not using that potential?
Coaching has been proven to be one of the best means of addressing the issue of maximizing employee potential. Just look at any sports team or athlete. Every one of them has a coach! Anyone who wants to do their best and stay at the top of their game needs a coach.
Coaching is a business essential, not a bonus. Coaching helps leaders achieve their personal best, quickly adjust to the demands of their environment, and expand their personal level of impact, according to the Center for Creative Leadership.
A coaching culture simply means maximizing your employees’ talents. Coaching is an effective tool to support, empower and develop your employees so that they learn new skills and become greater assets to your organization. A management culture that emphasizes training, regular feedback and opportunities for growth creates a more engaged and energized workforce that nurtures the talent within, according to Forbes Coaches Council.
What could be better than a high-performance environment that holds people accountable for delivering results, while fostering a climate of full engagement, personal development and mutual support?
Ways to build a coaching culture
Use a mix of styles to build a coaching culture where you use internal coaches, external coaches and managers/leaders who learn to use coaching skills daily:
*Internal coaches. Internal coaches are tuned in to the organizational culture. They are helpful because they understand your organization’s culture. Training internal coaches can be a great asset to giving effective feedback, nurturing employee development, and inspiring outstanding business results.
*Team coaching. Team coaching increases collaboration and decreases silos. Use team coaching to enhance collaboration, work more effectively across business units, and increase the ability to problem solve and communicate more effectively.
*External coaches. External coaches provide valuable objective feedback. They offer an outside perspective and act as a confidential sounding board. Offer external coaches to a broad group of leaders, not just corporate level.
*Managers and leaders. Managers should learn to use a coaching approach. Every manager can learn how and when to use a coaching approach to manage and develop their employees to produce better results.
Using coaching in multiple ways, both from the inside and the outside, increases your organization’s success and your employees’ engagement and satisfaction. No longer is coaching just available to the executive level — many organizations are now using coaching programs widely across their organizations. There has been a large increase in the investment that businesses are making to promote a culture of coaching.
Ann Connor and Michelle Connor, partners in life and business, operate Connor Business Resources based in Richmond. For more information, visit ConBizResources.com.
