How do you know if your organization warrants developing a culture of coaching? Ask yourself this question: Do you believe any of your employees have more potential than their current performance level? If your answer is yes, what’s the cost to your organization of not using that potential?

Coaching has been proven to be one of the best means of addressing the issue of maximizing employee potential. Just look at any sports team or athlete. Every one of them has a coach! Anyone who wants to do their best and stay at the top of their game needs a coach.

