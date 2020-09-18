Migration of Urban Millennials Triggers Stunning Market Shifts

Farmers’ markets, front porches and chickens — oh my! What’s not to love about life in the country?
That’s the question many city-dwelling millennials have started asking themselves since the arrival of the pandemic.
Headlines across the country have covered this trend. The Wall Street Journal even shared a story of a young New York couple who were in California on business in March and decided just to move there instead of going home.
What a wild idea, you might think. But the same thing is happening right here in New England.
Kate Barry, a realtor with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group in Brattleboro, Vermont, describes a wave of buyers from New York, Boston and New Jersey — some even purchasing homes sight unseen.
“Most of them are working remotely now, and they are just saying: ‘Well if I can work remotely, I can be spending the same amount, if not less, on a house in the country,” she explains.
This mindset is only compounded by the election year.
“It’s young, liberal millennials. They don’t want to live in Trump country,” she says. “They want to live in Bernie country.”
Most of the millennial buyers she’s worked with have purchased homes in the mid- to high-end range, priced from $250K to even $400K. Generally, they’re seeking the same setup — three bedrooms, two bathrooms, lots of space, a yard and proximity to local amenities. This has properties in areas such as West Brattleboro, Dummerston, Putney and Gilford selling at a stunning rate.
“The first week of June felt like what the first week of April should have felt like,” Barry says.
URBAN FLIGHT INTO RURAL AREAS?
During the initial stage of the pandemic, Vermont’s strict guidelines brought the real estate market to a halt. But since the state’s phased reopening began, the market has only picked up speed.
Vermont has done exceptionally well with keeping its cases of COVID-19 in check, still following a rigid protocol for entering from outside the state. Realtors now rely on a map from the state’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development, which is updated weekly based on raw data from John Hopkins University. The map identifies quarantine and non-quarantine counties throughout the Northeast by highlighting them in different colors. Visitors from green counties may travel to Vermont with no quarantine, while those from yellow or red counties are subject to travel restrictions. (Vermont counties are exempt from travel restrictions.) Rules vary for visitors, depending on their area’s color designation, requiring the majority of visitors to quarantine for 14 days at home or seven days after having a COVID-19 test before they can enter Vermont. When they arrive to view a property, a COVID-19 questionnaire must be completed, and Vermont realtors are responsible for keeping a tracing log of any person who enters a home that’s for sale.
In some cases, buyers decide to forego the process entirely and commit to the transaction without ever seeing a property in person. And it’s not only millennials. Buyers from older age brackets are doing the same.
“I just did a deal like that last week,” Barry says.
She says the bidders were coming from a red county outside Vermont, so they bought an $800,000 home without ever setting foot on the property. Due to demand in an already incredibly tight market, the urgency is real.
“We’re in bidding wars where people are putting in no contingencies, no inspections,” Barry describes.
Sellers typically see four to five offers within a two-day period.
“They get to choose whatever’s easiest for them,” Barry says. It is extremely unusual for a listing to last five days, she adds.
“Cash is king in this market. Waiving inspections has become almost normal,” echoes Denise Thomas, a realtor with The Masiello Group’s Keene office.
This can be especially hard on first-time buyers who often rely on FHA loans.
“They can’t compete,” says Barry, who also worries that foregoing an inspection may have unfortunate consequences down the line. “They need to be doing their due diligence,” she says. However, options are limited.
“There is no negotiating; there’s no time for games,” she explains. “You have to be lean, mean, ready to go.”
She’s seen recent clients lose out on four, five, even six houses because the sellers received offers with fewer caveats.
“It’s really just jarring for us agents because we’re not used to it, and we’re also completely below capacity to handle it,” she describes.
Other bottlenecks are cropping up, particularly with the appraisal process, and banks are scrambling to get everything approved within the closing timeline. On occasion, additional pandemic-related factors derail the process.
“Some sales are falling apart at the last moment due to buyers being furloughed,” Thomas notes.
She explains that it can be tough on sellers who have then effectively had their homes taken off the market for 45 days or more, only to have the sale collapse.
It can be a domino effect if the seller was buying something else,” Thomas says.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: LESS
MILLENNIALS ON THE MOVE
On the New Hampshire side of the river, the market is still moving rapidly, but the influx of millennials isn’t as apparent. The shift that’s more noticeable is buyers migrating from Massachusetts into Southern New Hampshire.
“We’re seeing a lot of that — people coming from the Ashburnham, Townsend area,” says Barry, who also works within Cheshire County.
That was the case for Kerry Violetta and Brandon O’Neill, who closed on a historic bed and breakfast, the Hannah Davis House, near the center of Fitzwilliam in August.
“Our area (of Massachusetts) was getting worse and worse with noise,” Violetta describes.
And after welcoming son Elijah last year, she and O’Neill grew increasingly frustrated with the parties and fireworks happening around their Fitchburg home.
“Not great for a sleeping baby,” Violetta says.
Family was the main driver for their decision to move (even during a pandemic).
“I grew up in a small town in Massachusetts, across from a cornfield and wanted my son to experience a yard, nature, and a small-town feel,” she says.
Pulling it off in 2020 was no small feat. The pandemic made showings and coordinating the move more challenging. Violetta also took a pay cut as a result of the pandemic.
“That almost affected my mortgage application halfway through,” she says.
She works from home, while O’Neill now has a 40-minute commute, “but he agrees it’s nothing when you consider we get to live feeling like we are on vacation,” she says.
She can’t wait to soak in small-town life once the virus is under control.
“I hope to frequent local shops, the library, make new connections and be involved in activities once they are allowed again,” Violetta says.
Despite the uncertainty of buying in this market and the craziness of organizing a move, her advice to others right now is, “Do it!”
She says, “You will question it the entire time, but it is absolutely worth it.”
Violetta’s real estate story came with a happy ending, an outcome not all millennials are experiencing at the moment, and Barry notes, “People need to start taking this really seriously.”
For people who have the option to stay or go in their current living space, there’s less worry. But Barry says, “If their housing is at all not guaranteed, that needs to be their number one concern.”
RENT SKYROCKETING
Out-of-state buyers who haven’t been able to purchase property have instead turned to the rental market, driving monthly rental fees for a house to a $2,500 minimum in Southern Vermont. For a two-bedroom apartment, Barry says $1,500-$1,600 is the starting point.
“I don’t necessarily see this changing in the next few months. I only see it getting worse,” she describes, and she worries for locals who may be shut out of the market.
With eviction rules still up in the air, there’s also concern that landlords might prefer to rent to incoming tenants who are willing to pay the higher market prices. Providing three to six months of rental fees in advance has also become the new norm, hardening the effects of a pre-existing crisis around affordable housing.
“Our community is going to suffer greatly from this,” says Barry.
She receives calls weekly about people looking to rent anything affordable, even a shed or cottage on the outskirts of a high-end property.
“It’s intense; it’s kind of scary. We don’t know what’s going to happen, if it’s going to be a bubble that pops and crashes,” Barry admits.
Like the rest of the ripples triggered by the pandemic, uncertainty rules.
And while the active market has its positives, Barry worries, “there is a really big part of our community that’s going to be left out in the cold, quite literally.”
Caroline Tremblay writes from Richmond, New Hampshire.