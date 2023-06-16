The Monadnock Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), most known for its real estate development projects in southwestern New Hampshire, has been expanding its approach to community and economic development.
Demographic and workforce constraints are a reality for companies big and small. From salons and grocery stores to industrial manufacturers, businesses are looking for solutions to understaffing. This has motivated MEDC to find creative solutions to housing, child care and workforce development issues, in addition to its traditional brick-and-mortar activities.
While many things are in the works, three initiatives make up this summer’s Business Journal spotlight:
Child care
The Bringing It Home Project (BIHP) is a regional initiative to improve child-care access by incubating home-based providers in the Monadnock Region. By empowering entrepreneurs, the program aims to create and expand 10 home-based providers by 2025, adding an additional 60 to 120 child-care slots in the region.
Through a collaboration among local agencies, aspiring home-based child-care providers are solicited and carefully vetted. They then receive free licensure consultation, business-planning services, child-care provider training and funding to pay for housing improvements needed for licensure. A network offering support and resources is then created for the new providers to ensure their businesses enjoy long-term success.
The initiative began in May 2022, when Keene Mayor George Hansel hosted a meeting at the Keene Public Library and brought this idea forward. Alexa Plewa, executive director of the Cheshire Children’s Museum, then took to social media to help families offering child-care services from their homes connect with license-exempt providers. This has evolved into a formal program committee and structure led by MEDC, Monadnock United Way, Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, Keene State College, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, and the Cheshire Children's Museum.
The family-centric approach to addressing the child-care crisis stems from the reality that commercial brick-and-mortar projects alone will not solve the issue. The Bringing It Home Project is expected to launch in late 2023.
Business lending
MEDC is expanding its lending activities, which has provided funding for many startups and established companies in the region. Some $1 million is available through our revolving loan fund program to help companies and nonprofits create and retain jobs, develop property and buy equipment. Check out monadnockedc.org to learn more.
Brownfields cleanup
Through a partnership with Southwest Region Planning Commission, MEDC is looking to make more funding available for the cleanup of hazardous waste sites, or “brownfields.” These brownfields are often places where chemicals find their way into the ground. Factories, old gas stations and dry cleaners are common examples.
Given the Monadnock Region’s rich industrial history, some noteworthy properties fall under this category. Brownfield sites come in many sizes. Kingsbury Manufacturing site in Keene, McGoldrick Paper Company site in Hinsdale, and the W.W. Cross Co. site in Jaffrey are a few noteworthy examples. The old rustic warehouse in your hometown may even be one of these sites.
Remediation of these sites is important for three main reasons: environmental stewardship, public health, and community revitalization. Contamination can pollute soil, air and water resources, leading to health issues. Cleanup efforts can help communities capitalize on the local excitement of a new idea to redevelop an abandoned building. These types of buildings later become new apartments for young families, public buildings or manufacturing centers.
This excitement can quickly come to a halt once it is discovered that pollutants are in the ground. Over time, this can lead to further blighting of existing structures and lower property values for that neighborhood.
But what can be done about it? With an anticipated launch in late 2023, MEDC will be able to provide grants and loans to clean up brownfield sites in support of development. This will give communities another much-needed revitalization tool.
Cody Morrison is the executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. in Keene. He can be reached by email at info@monadnockedc.org, by phone at 603-313-3800, or through the website, monadnockedc.org.
