Cody Morrison

Cody Morrison is executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp.

 Keene Sentinel file photo

The Monadnock Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), most known for its real estate development projects in southwestern New Hampshire, has been expanding its approach to community and economic development.

Demographic and workforce constraints are a reality for companies big and small. From salons and grocery stores to industrial manufacturers, businesses are looking for solutions to understaffing. This has motivated MEDC to find creative solutions to housing, child care and workforce development issues, in addition to its traditional brick-and-mortar activities.

