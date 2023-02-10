The Monadnock Region’s economy continues to grow. Global supply-chain uncertainties have stimulated manufacturing activity in New Hampshire’s southwest corner. Local companies spanning several industries are seeing increased demand, from medical equipment and aerospace to agriculture and consumable goods.
However, workforce issues continue to pose a challenge to all employers, causing some to reimagine their outreach approach and relationship with staff. Pressures from inflation and supply-chain shortages appear to be stabilizing compared to a year ago. Action from Washington and a shifting culture concerning supplier proximity bodes well not only for the Monadnock Region but also for the domestic economy as a whole.
Several regional organizations are moving forward together to advance this growth. First, the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) is taking an entrepreneurial approach to addressing the region’s top issues. In addition to growing its storied history of real estate development and business lending, MEDC has been focusing on advancing innovative partnerships and programs to improve infrastructure, child-care availability and workforce development opportunities.
Choosing not to let time slip by, Cheshire County officials took swift action to make strategic investments in workforce development programs through Keene State College, regional promotion and other initiatives meant to grow the regional economy through its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.
The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce is leading the way on a new regional branding initiative that will tell our region’s story.
Lastly, the Southwest Region Planning Commission is spearheading multiple planning initiatives that will identify priority areas for policymakers and agencies to focus on to grow the regional economy.
The region’s education institutions are taking action as well. Last year saw the creation of a formal Workforce Pathways partnership among Keene State College, River Valley Community College and regional health-care employers. Dutch-based life sciences company Detect Diagnostics opened its first U.S. operational lab at Keene State’s Putnam Science Center. The expansion is in collaboration with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship’s BioNest program, which provides targeted biotech support.
Franklin Pierce University in Rindge continues its long history of creating new public-private partnerships. Antioch University of New England announced plans to create a new state-of-the-art campus on land owned by Keene State College, which will expand the availability of master’s degree programs in Cheshire County. More than 4,000 students per day are trained at the Monadnock Region’s higher education institutions, making up a pipeline of talent that will serve the region well for generations to come.
Locally, many communities have been working to rebrand, and in some cases reinvent, themselves to meet current and future needs of residents.
The town of Jaffrey is on the verge of a longtime, transformational effort to incorporate a traffic circle into the heart of their downtown.
The long-awaited transformation of Keene’s downtown is set to begin in 2023, and businesses will remain open throughout construction. A high-profile mixed-used development is brewing in Keene at 310 Marlboro St. It was selected to receive funds from the state’s InvestNH program to create new housing units.
The town of Swanzey is quickly becoming an example of a resurgent community with a proactive growth strategy. Recent notable activities include an effort to transform the village of West Swanzey through infrastructure improvements. Tax incentive policy to stimulate private investment was recently adopted, and more than 300 housing units are permitted for construction. The Safford Drive/Old Homestead Highway Industrial Park, next to the Dillant-Hopkins Airport, offers multiple tax incentive opportunities in a pro-business community.
The town of Winchester installed its first municipal solar array project for its wastewater treatment plant this year, and the Winchester Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) continues development of the Stone Mountain Business Park. The latter features shovel-ready industrial land, a rare commodity in today’s real estate market. MEDC is proud to work with WEDC on the development of the park and is available to help growing companies looking for industrial space build and finance their project.
Decisive action from Concord and Washington have presented a once-in-a-generation opportunity for local groups to reinvent their economies and stimulate growth. Strategic investments in housing, child care, job training, basic infrastructure, and human infrastructure will lay the groundwork for years of prosperity. The entrepreneurial spirit and streamlined processes employed by New Hampshire’s institutions ensure that the return on these investments will be seen sooner rather than later.
Cody Morrison is the executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. in Keene. He can be reached by email at info@monadnockedc.org, by phone at 603-313-3800, or on the MEDC website at monadnockedc.org.
