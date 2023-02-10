Cody Morrison

Cody Morrison

 Hannah Schroeder/The Keene Sentinel

The Monadnock Region’s economy continues to grow. Global supply-chain uncertainties have stimulated manufacturing activity in New Hampshire’s southwest corner. Local companies spanning several industries are seeing increased demand, from medical equipment and aerospace to agriculture and consumable goods.

However, workforce issues continue to pose a challenge to all employers, causing some to reimagine their outreach approach and relationship with staff. Pressures from inflation and supply-chain shortages appear to be stabilizing compared to a year ago. Action from Washington and a shifting culture concerning supplier proximity bodes well not only for the Monadnock Region but also for the domestic economy as a whole.

